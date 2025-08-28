'If I'm fit for Duleep Trophy, why not T20?' Mohammed Shami blasts Asia Cup snub; gives up on India comeback

Veteran India bowler Mohammed Shami on Wednesday sharply responded to his non-selection for the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup. India picked five specialist bowling options for the continental tournament, three of them fast bowlers led by Jasprit Bumrah, but Shami was neither part of the 15-member squad nor included in the reserves. Shami returned to the T20I fold earlier this year during the home series against England. It was his first appearance in the format in three years, his previous outing coming at the 2022 T20 World Cup. He went wicketless on his comeback game in Rajkot but picked up three wickets in the Wankhede tie against England. India's Mohammed Shami was not picked for the Asia Cup(AFP)

However, the 35-year-old endured an underwhelming IPL 2025 season with Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking just six wickets in nine games at an economy rate of 11.23. He was even benched for a few matches during the campaign.

Thereafter, Shami was not picked for the Test series against England, reportedly due to fitness issues, and was also overlooked for the Asia Cup. While his omission was assumed to be on fitness grounds, the senior bowler revealed that he is set to feature in the Duleep Trophy, which begins on Thursday.

"I don't blame anyone for non-selection or complain about it. If I'm right for the team, select me; if I'm not, then I have no issues with it. Selectors have the responsibility to do what's best for Team India. I have a belief in my abilities that if and when I'm granted an opportunity, I'll give my best. I'm working hard," he told News24 Sports.

When stressed, if he was indeed available for the Asia Cup, Shami questioned: "If I can play the Duleep Trophy, then why won't I be able to play T20 cricket?”

When will Shami make his India comeback?

Despite missing the Australia and England tours due to fitness issues, Shami will look to prove his mettle in the Duleep Trophy, especially with the home Test series against the West Indies approaching. However, he admitted he has little hope of an India return, though he revealed he recently cleared the Bronco fitness test in Bengaluru ahead of the tournament.

"Right now, I don't have any hope (about my international return). If they play me, I'll try to perform and give my 100 percent. Whether they play me or not, that's not in my hands. If I'm playing the Duleep Trophy, five-day cricket, I'm available for all formats. I was called to Bengaluru, and I have cleared the fitness test (Bronco), and now I’m ready to go back," Shami added.