Sanju Samson in no mood to give up his opening slot for Shubman Gill; still has Plan B ready should the need arise

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Aug 27, 2025 04:09 pm IST

Sanju Samson refused to give up his opening slot, smashed 223 runs in Kerala Cricket League, and challenged Shubman Gill before the Asia Cup.

The Asia Cup squad announcement last week in Mumbai had experts and fans sympathising with Sanju Samson, as speculations began that he might not feature in any of the matches during the tournament, despite being part of the 15-member list. The return of Shubman Gill to the T20I fold, as vice-captain, suggested that Samson, who spent the last 12 months building his stature as a mainstay opener in the shortest format for India — including three tons in his last 10 innings — would have to relinquish his opening role.

Can Sanju Samson make the India T20I playing XI in Asia Cup? (ANI)
There is, of course, the option of Samson moving down to No. 6. But the wicketkeeper-batter has seldom played the finisher’s role in T20s, and India already have a specialist in that position in Jitesh Sharma.

ALSO READ: Ravichandran Ashwin retires from IPL, sparks excitement with new chapter that 'begins today'

Yet Samson isn’t ready to give up. With India having no preparatory games before the Asia Cup, which begins on September 9 in the UAE, he turned to the Kerala Cricket League to gear up, smashing 223 runs in three innings. Representing Kochi Blue Tigers, he first batted at No. 6, but the move backfired. He then returned to his original position and clobbered 121 and 89 in the next two matches as an opener. Those knocks effectively threw an open challenge at Gill and the team management ahead of the Asia Cup.

News / Cricket News / Sanju Samson in no mood to give up his opening slot for Shubman Gill; still has Plan B ready should the need arise
