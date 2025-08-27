Ravichandran Ashwin retires from IPL, sparks excitement with new chapter that 'begins today'

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from the IPL. Ashwin broke the news on the social media platform X and said he will now explore playing in leagues around the world. Ashwin finishes as the fourth-highest wicket taker in the Indian Premier League, with 187 wickets from 221 matches. He represented several franchises during his 14-year-long career, including Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals; however, it was only fitting that his last season was with CSK, a team he made his IPL debut with in 2009. Congratulations on a wonderful career, R Ashwin(AFP)

Ashwin had already told CSK a couple of weeks ago that he wanted to part ways with the franchise. The veteran cricketer was highly cooperative, sincerely asking for clarity and saying that if the management did not see him fitting in their plans for the next season, he would be better off gone.

"Special day and hence a special beginning," Ashwin wrote.

"They say every ending will have a new start. My time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today. I would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years, and most importantly, the IPL and the BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what's ahead of me."

Ashwin's IPL retirement comes nine months after he called time on his international career. After India drew the Gabba Test against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the 38-year-old said he was done when he attended the post-match press conference with former captain Rohit Sharma.

R Ashwin's time with CSK and the infamous Jos Buttler run-out

Despite playing for five different franchises, Ashwin's true success came with CSK, with whom he won back-to-back IPL titles in 2010 and 2011. MS Dhoni's move of handing the ball to Ashwin to open the bowling inside the Powerplay became famous, with several other captains taking a cue from the Dhoni-Ashwin combo. After spending nine years with the other four franchises, Ashwin returned to CSK after being bought for ₹9.75 crore at the mega-auction last year. In what turned out to be his last ever IPL season, Ashwin grabbed seven wickets from 14 matches in IPL 2025. Overall, he took 56 wickets for CSK, the team that represented his home city.

Ashwin embraced IPL captaincy for the first time when he was handed over the reins of the Punjab Kings in 2018. It didn't prove to be the most successful year as the team ended seventh on the points table. In 2019, PBKS improved by one position, but in that year, Ashwin experienced one of the most controversial chapters of his entire career, let alone the IPL, when he infamously ran Jos Buttler of the Rajasthan Royals out at the non-striker's end. Known as the 'Mankad' mode of dismissal back in the day, Ashwin copped plenty of flak for his action. The decision still continues to be one of the most talked-about moments in IPL history.

R Ashwin's next move

Ashwin has always, albeit subtly, expressed his desire to play in various leagues worldwide. However, according to the rules, players under contract with the BCCI are not eligible, or for lack of a better word, allowed to play in any overseas league, barring the IPL. But since Ashwin is done with his time as an 'Indian' cricketer, he is allowed to explore as much as he would like to. Ashwin already plays for the Dindigul Dragons in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

Earlier this year, Dinesh Karthik, too, ventured out to play for the Paarl Royals at the SA20, becoming the first Indian representation in the league. Tournaments like the BBL, The Hundred, the SA20 and the CPL are up for grabs should any of the franchises be interested in lending the services of one of Indian cricket's sharpest brains in Ashwin.