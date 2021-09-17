Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'If India are looking to groom a new captain, then he can be looked at': Gavaskar suggests a new vice-captain in T20Is
cricket

‘If India are looking to groom a new captain, then he can be looked at’: Gavaskar suggests a new vice-captain in T20Is

Former captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has suggested that batsman KL Rahul could be appointed the new vice-captain, in order to groom him as a future skipper.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 17, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Photo of former India captain Sunil Gavaskar(Sunil Gavaskar / Instagram)

Virat Kohli on Thursday stunned the cricket fans and pundits by his decision to step down as India’s captain in the shortest format of the game after the conclusion of upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman. He took to social media and made the announcement through a lengthy post, stating that he wanted to give himself space to be fully ready lead Team India in ODIs and Tests.

Since the BCCI is yet to name Kohli’s successor in T20Is, former captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has suggested that batsman KL Rahul could be appointed the new vice-captain, in order to groom him as a future skipper.

Speaking with India Today, Gavaskar highlighted Rahul’s excellence in international cricket. The batting great said the Karnataka cricketer has shown impressive leadership qualities in the IPL and hence, can be made the vice-captain in T20Is.

“It’s a good thing that the BCCI is looking ahead. It's important to think ahead,” said Gavaskar on Sports Tak.

“If India are looking to groom a new captain, then KL Rahul can be looked at. He has performed well. Even now in England, his batting was very good. He has been performing well in IPL and 50-overs cricket as well at the international stage. He can be made vice-captain.

“He has shown very impressive leadership qualities in the IPL. He hasn't let the burden of captaincy affect his batting. His name can be taken into consideration,” added Gavaskar.

Rahul recently had an impressive stint in England Tests in which he scored 315 runs in 8 innings, including a century at Lord’s. He was the third-highest run-getter of the series before the final Test in Manchester was cancelled due to a Covid outbreak in the Indian camp.

After performing well in England, Rahul will now gear up to lead Punjab Kings in the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. They are currently placed 6th in the points table with 8 points in their kitty. He is also the second-highest scorer of the season with 331 runs to his credit. Shikhar Dhawan leads the chart with 380 runs and holds the Orange Cap. 

lokesh rahul virat kohli sunil gavaskar team india
