'If India lose another...': Virender Sehwag makes bold prediction on who will win Asia Cup 2022

Ahead of India's Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 stage fixture against Sri Lanka, former cricketer Virender Sehwag made a bold prediction on who would win the continental showpiece this year. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Sehwag stated that the upcoming match for India is a must-win game, considering their defeat to Pakistan in their previous Super 4 match. The Indian cricket legend also boldly predicted that Pakistan could emerge as winners.

"If India lose another match by chance, they will be out of the tournament. Pakistan have the advantage because if they lose one match and win another, their net run rate will take them to the final as they have lost one match and won two. India have lost one and if they lose another, they are out. So pressure is on India. Pakistan will play in the final after a long time and have also beaten India after a long time in the Asia Cup", he said.

Also Read | 'My request to all Indian fans...': Pakistan legend urges people to stop 'humiliating' Arshdeep Singh for dropped catch

"This could also be Pakistan's year", he further added.

Pakistan last played in the final of Asia Cup in 2014, when they lost to Sri Lanka by five wickets. In total, Pakistan have won the Asia Cup only twice, compared to India's seven and Sri Lanka's five. In their Super 4 match against India, Pakistan won by five wickets. Mohammad Rizwan hammered 71 runs off 51 balls as Pakistan chased a target of 182 runs in 19.5 overs. Initially, India had posted 181 for seven in 20 overs, with Virat Kohli registering 60 off 44 balls.

After India's defeat to Pakistan, captain Rohit Sharma said, " It's a high pressure game we know that. You've got to be at it every time. A game like that can take a lot. We were calm even when there was a partnership between Rizwan and Nawaz. But that partnership obviously went a little long and they batted brilliantly. Games like this can bring the best out of them if they deliver. These are the games that can make them. They've done it in the past. There's a class in the other team as well. And we're not surprised with that. We understand the pitch gets slightly better in the second innings. It's a good learning for us."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON