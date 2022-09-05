'My request to all Indian fans...': Pakistan legend urges people to stop 'humiliating' Arshdeep Singh for dropped catch

With Arshdeep Singh falling victim to trolls after India's defeat to Pakistan in their Super 4 stage opener of Asia Cup 2022, Mohammad Hafeez rushed to the 23-year-old's defence. The Pakistan legend urged fans to stop humiliating the pacer for his dropped catch of Asif Ali during the 18th over of the chase. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "My request to all Indian team fans. In sports we make mistakes as we r human. Please don’t humiliate anyone on these mistakes. @arshdeepsinghh".

Reacting to the tweet, one fan wrote, "It needs a broader mindset to understand this, which clearly is missing here. Feeling sorry for Arshdeep."

The pacer also saw support from India legend Harbhajan Singh, who slammed trolls for their 'cheap' remarks. The former cricketer took to Twitter to write, "Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh No one drop the catch purposely..we are proud of our boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD".

Chasing a target of 182 runs, Pakistan reached 182 for five in 19.5 overs as Iftikhar Ahmed (2*) hit the winning runs. Opener Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with a blistering knock of 71 runs off 51 balls, including six fours and two sixes. Mohammad Nawaz also played a crucial knock of 42 runs off 20 balls. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep, Ravi Bishnoi, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal took a wicket each for India.

Initially, a knock of 60 runs off 44 balls by Virat Kohli helped India post 181 for seven in 20 overs. Shadab Khan was in good form for Pakistan and took two wickets. Nawaz also bagged a dismissal for his side. For their next Super 4 stage fixture, India face Sri Lanka on Tuesday, in Dubai. Meanwhile, Pakistan face Afghanistan on Wednesday, in Sharjah.

