'If Kishan can bat at No. 4, why not Rahul?': Srikkanth tears into team management over wicketkeeper batter's handling

Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth has questioned the team management's handling of KL Rahul in the ODI setup, expressing frustration over the batter's constantly changing role. Rahul missed the second ODI against England in Cardiff due to illness, paving the way for Ishan Kishan's inclusion. However, Srikkanth's criticism centres on the inconsistency in Rahul's batting position. In the first ODI, Rahul was pushed down to No. 6, with Washington Sundar promoted ahead of him. But when Kishan replaced Rahul in Cardiff, he was sent in at No. 4, while Shreyas Iyer batted lower down the order. The contrasting decisions have raised fresh questions over India's batting strategy and the clarity surrounding Rahul's role in the side.

KL Rahul missed the second ODI due to illness. (ANI Pic Service)

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Srikkanth did not mince his words while criticising the team management, accusing them of doing a disservice to one of India's most experienced batters. The former opener argued that Rahul should be India's first-choice No. 4 whenever he is fit and available, questioning why Kishan was immediately entrusted with that role while Rahul had repeatedly been pushed down the order.

"When Kishan can bat at No. 4, why not Rahul? This management is just finishing Rahul. They seem to only want to destroy good players. It's rubbish that they send KL Rahul at 6 and 7. If Rahul is fit, he should be batting at No.4," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

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{{^usCountry}} India missed Rahul in the second ODI as they suffered a batting collapse and were bowled out for 233, allowing England to level the three-match series 1-1 with a four-wicket victory in Cardiff. Chasing the target, England were rocked immediately when Ben Duckett fell to the first ball of the innings, caught behind off Jasprit Bumrah. However, Joe Root held the chase together with a composed and unbeaten 99, anchoring the innings with trademark calm under pressure. Root remained at the crease until the winning runs were scored, finishing agonisingly one run short of a century as England sealed the series-levelling win. “Ravindra Jadeja sent to shed” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India missed Rahul in the second ODI as they suffered a batting collapse and were bowled out for 233, allowing England to level the three-match series 1-1 with a four-wicket victory in Cardiff. Chasing the target, England were rocked immediately when Ben Duckett fell to the first ball of the innings, caught behind off Jasprit Bumrah. However, Joe Root held the chase together with a composed and unbeaten 99, anchoring the innings with trademark calm under pressure. Root remained at the crease until the winning runs were scored, finishing agonisingly one run short of a century as England sealed the series-levelling win. “Ravindra Jadeja sent to shed” {{/usCountry}}

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Srikkanth also questioned the team management's treatment of Ravindra Jadeja, expressing surprise over the veteran all-rounder's continued absence from the ODI setup. He argued that a player of Jadeja's experience and proven ability should not be overlooked, while also taking aim at India's attempts to develop other all-round options.

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"He (Jadeja) has been sent to the shed. I don't understand why Jadeja isn't being considered when they play guys like Shedge. They are developing Shivam Dube of all people as an all-rounder," said Srikkanth.