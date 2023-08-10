‘If KL Rahul is unavailable in future’: Ex-Team India pacer hands special request to Ishan Kishan before Asia Cup

Indian openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill recorded their respective career-best positions in the newly-released International Cricket Council (ICC) men's One Day International (ODI) player rankings. The Indian opening duo of Kishan and Gill emerged as the leading run-getters for Team India as the Men In Blue opted to rest skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the final ODI of the three-match series.

Ishan Kishan smacks one down the ground.(AP)

Opener Gill secured the fifth spot while Kishan earned his career-best rating by climbing nine places to take the 36th spot in the ICC ODI player rankings. Opener Kishan smashed a hat-trick of half-centuries in the three-match series between India and the West Indies. Kishan played a quick-fire knock of 77 off 64 balls as Kohli-less India crushed the West Indies by 200 runs in the series decider at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba.

However, Kishan has failed to replicate his form in the ongoing T20I series between the former world champions. Kishan was replaced by youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his T20I debut in the 3rd T20I that India won by 7 wickets on Tuesday. During a discussion on JioCinema, former Indian pacer RP Singh was asked to pick between Kishan and Jaiswal as Gill's opening partner for the 4th T20I.

'Ishan Kishan is KL Rahul's backup option'

Sharing his views ahead of the penultimate clash of the five-match series, the ex-India pacer opined that Kishan should return to the Indian playing but as the No.5 batter of the Men In Blue."It doesn't work out with just one chance. According to me, Ishan should play at No. 5 if you see him at No. 5 for the (ODI) World Cup. If KL Rahul is unavailable in the future, Ishan Kishan is his backup option," Singh said.

Jaiswal was dismissed for 1 off 2 balls in his debut T20I match at Providence Stadium. Riding on Suryakumar Yadav's stroke-filled knock of 83 off 44 balls, Hardik Pandya's Team India registered their first win of the series at Guyana. Averaging 16.50, Indian opener Kishan has scored 33 runs in the T20I series."So he has to learn to play at No. 5. When Rohit Sharma comes, Rohit and Shubman Gill will open, although Gill's performance has slightly saddened our hearts. But still if both of them open, where can Ishan Kishan get a place, it is down the order," Singh added.

