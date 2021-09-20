'If not multiple times, Kohli should win IPL for RCB at least once': Virender Sehwag

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2021 match on Monday in Abu Dhabi. This will be Kohli's first competitive match after announcing his decision to quit RCB's leadership after the conclusion of the IPL 2021. Earlier, on Thursday, he had announced that he would step down as India's T20 captain at the end of the T20 World Cup.

Talking about Kohli, former India opener Sehwag said he owes at least one IPL trophy to RCB since he enjoys such a huge fan following. Kohli has not won a single IPL despite featuring in all 13 editions of the tournament and 8 of them as captain.

"IPL is important for every captain but I think more so for Virat as with his huge fan base, everyone wants Virat to win a trophy for the Bangalore franchise. If not multiple times then at least once in his tenure as captain," Sehwag told PTI.

The 42-year-old former opener said this might just be RCB's year.

"This has been a strange year off the field due to pandemic and who knows it might be a different year for Bangalore from previous seasons and they go on to win the trophy," said Sehwag.

RCB are currently at no.3 in the points table and they would look to start the second leg of the 14th edition with a victory against KKR, who did not have a good first leg.

Just like that last edition of IPL in the UAE, Sehwag again feels that Mumbai and Delhi are favourites to win the tournament.

"Since the second half has been shifted to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, I think Delhi and Mumbai will again be favourites and the five-time champions are slightly ahead," he said.

Sehwag reckons that pitches in UAE will be slower and thus Chennai and Bengaluru might face some problems.

"Chennai's average score in India was 201 during the first phase but I think when it comes to UAE tracks, they would be lacking a bit in batting firepower. If I have to pick one team, that will be Mumbai."

He said that for Chennai, after such a long gap, it might take "some more matches" to settle down and get into the "groove".