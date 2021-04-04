If that's out, so was Steve Waugh in 1999 WC: Marnus Labuschange's catch prompts Twitter outrage-WATCH

Marnus Labuschagne's "peculiar" catch in a Sheffield Shield match has caused a debate on Twitter about its legality. Turning up for Queensland, Labuschagne's catch to dismiss New South Wales' wicketkeeper-batsman Baxter Holt has left the netizens confused, with most people calling it an unfair decision for the batsman and an unconvincing grab.

The moment arrived in the 125th over of the New South Wales' innings when Holt, batting on 29, tried to lift the ball over the long-on boundary off Mitchell Swepson's bowling. However, the ball caught the outside edge and ballooned over the cover region. Labuschagne, who was stationed there, ran back to take the catch. He got hold of the ball but he was imbalanced and looked like falling over. Before he could steady himself, the ball popped out of his hands. Australian batsman Labuschagne casually turned around, without even looking at the ball on the ground, and started to walk towards the dressing room.

The umpire gave it out, bringing NSW's innings to an end on 381.

Cricket.com.au posted a video on Twitter of the same catch, captioning it: "A 'peculiar' ending to the NSW innings, with this deemed to be a legal catch."

WATCH| Labuschagne's "peculiar" catch in Sheffield Shield

The moment also caused confusion in the commentary box. One of the commentators on air said "caught" as soon as Marnus pouched the ball but the moment he saw the ball slip out, he quipped "no dropped". However, he changed his stance again when he saw Marnus confidently walking back as he said: "No, I think he held on to it just enough."

Here's how the world of Twitter reacted to the unusual dismissal:

One of the users made a huge claim to prove his point

Some people were not surprised by the "act"

Many users stated if such catches are given out, then Steve Waugh in the 1999 World Cup should also have been given out. They were referring to the incident when South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs dropped a sitter of catch in the WC and threw away SA's chances of lifting the trophy.

At Stumps on Day 2, Queensland reached 184/2 in 63 overs. Opener Bryce Street hit 59 before Labuschange ended his day on 81 not out.