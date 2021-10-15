Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'If they are playing in Sharjah, no way. Going into Dubai, they have upper hand': Watson picks winner of CSK v KKR final
cricket

'If they are playing in Sharjah, no way. Going into Dubai, they have upper hand': Watson picks winner of CSK v KKR final

Shane Watson, former Chennai Super Kings and Australia batter, named his pick for the winner of the CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 final in Dubai.
'If they are playing in Sharjah, no way. Going into Dubai, they have upper hand': Shane Watson picks winner of CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 final
Published on Oct 15, 2021 03:46 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The IPL 2021 final between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is only a couple of hours away but predictions on the winner of this edition have been picking pace since the beginning of the Playoffs. The latest ot join the bandwagon is former CSK and Australian cricketer Shane Watson. 

While speaking during a chat on ‘The Grade Cricketer’s' Podcast, the former right-hander picked his favorites to win the IPL 2021 final in Dubai. As it turns out, his choice doesn't come as a surprise, because of his former association with a particular IPL team, but he also provided some very strong reasons.

ALSO READ | 'I told Shoaib Akhtar. Our team is solid. They'll easily beat you guys': Harbhajan ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 WC tie

"I've got CSK. Not because I am CSK through and through but going into last night's game (Qualifier 2 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals). I have got no doubt that CSK would have been more comfortable and would have preferred to play KKR in final in Dubai. 

RELATED STORIES

"If they are playing in Sharjah, no way. Going into Dubai, with a really good wicket, the ball doesn't turn as much; definitely, CSK would have preferred to play KKR. This is because KKR have been playing a lot of their games in Sharjah recently and there is a quick turnaround going into Dubai. 

“CSK have got the upper hand because they have been playing on that wicket recently and have performed pretty well there. CSK will be high on confidence. The moment for where CSK would really go as galvanize together would be MS Dhoni scoring runs," explained Watson.

MS Dhoni-led CSK had defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 4 wickets in Qualifier 1 to directly qualify for the Playoffs. On the other hand, Eoin Morgan's KKR first had to defeat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (by 4 wickets) in the Eliminator before edging past DC in Qualifier 2 (by 3 wickets) to make the final. 

CSK will be gunning for a 4th title while KKR will be eyeing their 3rd.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 ipl shane watson
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'I have told Shoaib Akhtar. Our team is solid. They will easily beat you guys'

T20 WC: Spinners are going to have a huge role, says Muttiah Muralitharan 

‘Class is permanent with someone like MS Dhoni’: Dale Steyn

‘CSK or KKR, who will win IPL 2021?’: Former cricketers make predictions
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP