'If they are playing in Sharjah, no way. Going into Dubai, they have upper hand': Watson picks winner of CSK v KKR final

The IPL 2021 final between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is only a couple of hours away but predictions on the winner of this edition have been picking pace since the beginning of the Playoffs. The latest ot join the bandwagon is former CSK and Australian cricketer Shane Watson.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While speaking during a chat on ‘The Grade Cricketer’s' Podcast, the former right-hander picked his favorites to win the IPL 2021 final in Dubai. As it turns out, his choice doesn't come as a surprise, because of his former association with a particular IPL team, but he also provided some very strong reasons.

ALSO READ | 'I told Shoaib Akhtar. Our team is solid. They'll easily beat you guys': Harbhajan ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 WC tie

"I've got CSK. Not because I am CSK through and through but going into last night's game (Qualifier 2 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals). I have got no doubt that CSK would have been more comfortable and would have preferred to play KKR in final in Dubai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"If they are playing in Sharjah, no way. Going into Dubai, with a really good wicket, the ball doesn't turn as much; definitely, CSK would have preferred to play KKR. This is because KKR have been playing a lot of their games in Sharjah recently and there is a quick turnaround going into Dubai.

“CSK have got the upper hand because they have been playing on that wicket recently and have performed pretty well there. CSK will be high on confidence. The moment for where CSK would really go as galvanize together would be MS Dhoni scoring runs," explained Watson.

MS Dhoni-led CSK had defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 4 wickets in Qualifier 1 to directly qualify for the Playoffs. On the other hand, Eoin Morgan's KKR first had to defeat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (by 4 wickets) in the Eliminator before edging past DC in Qualifier 2 (by 3 wickets) to make the final.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CSK will be gunning for a 4th title while KKR will be eyeing their 3rd.