‘If they can’t get the job done, who can?': Brett Lee opens up on India's loss to Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee insisted that India are favourites to lift the 2021 T20 World Cup title, even as the Virat Kohli-led side faced a crushing 10-wicket defeat to arch-rivals Pakistan in its opening game.

Lauding Pakistan for playing "out of their skin" against India, Lee said that India took the field with a quality playing XI but were simply outplayed.

"Look in hindsight maybe (India could have played three spinners), but Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, those types of guys are quality fast bowlers. If they can't get the job done, who can? They had the right team, but you have to give credit to Pakistan as they played out of their skin," Lee told ANI.

"I guess the only person who stood out for India was Virat Kohli, hitting a beautiful fifty and there was a time when Afridi bowled and he smacked him down the wicket for a six. To me, that showed right intent."

Indian opener KL Rahul was dismissed courtesy of a blinder from Shaheen Shah Afridi during an incredible opening spell, in which he also breached Rohit Sharma's defence for a first-ball duck.

Lee said that Rahul was taken aback with an extra bit of space from Afridi.

"KL Rahul failed and that happens. He had come of the Orange Cap in the IPL (sic), but a bit of extra pace which he wasn't used to probably in the IPL. The Pakistan bowlers have got some extra pace, but I still have India as favourites," Lee explained.

Lee further hoped for an India-Australia final in the tournament.

"Relax, take it easy, take a breath in and it will all be okay. If they trust their ability and instinct, trust their talent, they will be okay. Maybe an India-Australia final somehow," he said.

