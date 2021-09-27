'If they don't want to come, let them not': Wasim Akram says teams around the world will 'run behind Pakistan'

The legendary Wasim Akram has urged fans of Pakistan cricket to support their national team in this time of crisis. Akram, like many, is disappointed with the recent tour pull-outs by New Zealand and England, but has requested the ardent fans to get behind Pakistan for the T20 World Cup.

"I know you're all very disappointed with New Zealand and England when they cancelled their tours. Especially New Zealand, for cancelling it at the last moment. I am equally disappointed, equally down and equally sad. But life has to go on. Like our chairman Ramiz Raja said, support Pakistan. The team they have picked for the World Cup, let's support them for once," Akram said in a video uploaded by Cricket Pakistan.

New Zealand were touring Pakistan for the first time in 18 years to play three ODIs and five T20Is, but minutes before the start of the series opener, the BlackCaps called off the tour citing security threat. The development left former Pakistan cricketers unhappy, with the likes of Inzamam-Ul-Haq, Shoaib Akhtar and the newly-appointed chairman of PCB Ramiz Raja in dismay. Days later, England too pulled out of their scheduled men's and women's tour of Pakistan which did not go down well with the Pakistan cricket fraternity.

Reiterating his point, Akram feels that if people want to be critical of Pakistan cricket team, they can do so but only after analysing their performance at the T20 World Cup. The former captain also suggested that if teams do not want to tour Pakistan, then so be it, but assured everyone that if Pakistan performs well at the T20 World Cup, that will certainly change.

"We will criticize them later if the need arises and will figure out solutions too. But right now, we all need to come together as a unit and support out team. If teams don't want to come, let them not. But if our side performs well, teams all around the world will run behind Pakistan. So all the best, Pakistan team. We are all behind you," Akram added.