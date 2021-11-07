Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘If they reach semis, England will chew them up’: Aakash Chopra warns side ahead of T20 World Cup semi-finals
cricket

‘If they reach semis, England will chew them up’: Aakash Chopra warns side ahead of T20 World Cup semi-finals

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has warned the side of England's might, saying that the Eoin Morgan-led team “won't spare them” in the semi-finals.
File image of Aakash Chopra. (Aakash Chopra/Instagram)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 04:14 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra believes that England will “chew” New Zealand up if the sides meet in the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup. New Zealand are in a prime position to become the second team to seal a semi-final berth from Group 2.

On Saturday, England qualified for the final four of the edition as the top-placed side in the other group.

On his official YouTube channel, Chopra said that New Zealand's batting “isn't that strong" in comparison to England.

"They are like five fingers combined to make a fist. They are not a gun T20 side, let's be honest... Their batting isn't that strong. If they win here and reach the semifinals, they'll qualify at No.2 (in Group 2) and England will chew them up. England won't spare them at all," Chopra said.

Chopra further said that Kane Williamson will be the key batter for the Kiwis if the side plays against England in the semis.

“But then the fact is they have defeated India and if they defeat Afghanistan, which is the more likely outcome, then they'll surely go ahead. If they fail in the semifinals, then so be it. At least they got there,” said Chopra. 

RELATED STORIES

"So the batting unit isn't a 200-scoring one. And they won't be thinking about net run rate because they just have to win via disciplined cricket which they always do. Kane Williamson will be under massive pressure for this game because if they have to win, they'll have to win against spin. So Kane is the man you'll look up to."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

No place for Virat Kohli as Harbhajan Singh names his all-time T20 XI

T20 WC: Australia has played brilliant cricket despite challenges, says Langer

T20 WC: ‘Loss against South Africa will keep England grounded’, says Mark Wood

Ashwin highlights areas which Rashid Khan and co can ‘fancy’ against New Zealand
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP