'If this was India's best lot, toh Dhoni kaise bahar hai?': Ex Pak captain Salman Butt questions Rohit Sharma's fitness

Team India suffered a humiliating 10 wickets loss to England in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup on Thursday. Batting first, India scored 168/6 in 20 overs, with half centuries from Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya. In reply, England easily chased the target courtesy the heroics of captain Jos Buttler and player of the match Alex Hales. The duo stitched the highest partnership of 170* runs in T20 World Cups to help their team reach the final of the tournament.

After Team India's thrashing by England where India's bowlers couldn't pick a single wicket and the batters failed to register a big total for the team, cricket experts and fans are up in arms against the Men in Blue. Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt launched a scathing remark on India skipper Rohit Sharma over his fitness and shot selection during the T20 World Cup.

" There is no better player than Rohit Sharma. But fitness is also a very important aspect. When you command the team and expect 100 per cent from them but you, yourself are slow then players must be discussing and complaining about you behind your back," said Butt on his YouTube channel.

" You keep getting out to big shots in the air and advise others to play ground strokes and not play risky shots. Words don't matter, you have to show through your actions,," he added.

Butt further talked about the fitness scenario in the entire Indian team and compared them to the England players.

" I think this is something(fitness) which is badly missing in their team. The youngsters coming in are outstanding cricketers but not all of them have outstanding fitness.

"On the other side, look at England players, they're super fit. They don't just hit sixes but run fast between the wickets too. Look at their fielding, you will see the difference," he highlighted.

The former left-handed batter then compared the fitness of MS Dhoni to the current crop of Indian players and also flayed the management for selecting a pedestrian team for the marquee tournament.

" These things are very clear. It's not very complicated that the Indian team didn't know about. The writing is on the wall. Despite so much talent on display in bi-laterals. Their team had defeated South Africa in bi-laterals. Why weren't the performing players of those games selected?. If this was their best lot, then how is Dhoni out of it. Just see in the IPL, he(Dhoni) is the most fit player. If you compare him to any young Indian wicket keeper, i don't think there is anyone ahead of him."

"You had Siraj, he was in good form, you didn't pick him. You had experienced Umesh Yadav, you had a surprise package in Umran Malik, who can bowl at 150 Kmph, you didn't pick them. It means you hesitate in doing experiments. You were stuck with those 130…mid 130s bowlers who were not got enough," Butt concluded.

