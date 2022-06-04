'If you can become even 50 percent like your father…': Kapil Dev's advice for Sachin's son Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar not getting a single game for Mumbai Indians left many fans disheartened. Arjun, who was picked by MI for ₹30 lakh at the IPL mega auction kept warming the bench the entire IPL 2022 season, despite MI getting eliminated early. From Hrithik Shokeen to Kumar Kartikeya, most of the youngsters got to represent the franchise, barring Arjun. MI bowling coach Shane Bond shared his thoughts on Arjun not getting a game this season, saying that the 22-year-old still needs to hone his skills.

Weighing in on the topic, former India captain, the legendary Kapil Dev said that Arjun will always feel a little extra pressure because of the surname he carries. The standards set by the great Sachin Tendulkar is not easy for any modern-day batter to match up to, let alone his son. Kapil feels Arjun should not be compared to his father and given his age, the youngster should be allowed to play and more importantly, enjoy his game.

"Why is everyone talking about him? Because he is Sachin Tendulkar's son. Let him play his own cricket and do not compare with Sachin. To have a Tendulkar name has perks and disadvantages as well. Don Bradman's son changed his name because he could not soak that kind of pressure. He removed the surname Bradman because everyone expected him to turn out like his father," Kapil said on Uncut.

Arjun, who has been with the MI squad for two seasons now but is yet to make his IPL debut, is relatively inexperienced. Arjun has featured in only two T20 games for Mumbai in the T20 Mumbai League. Although he has often been used as a net bowler with the Indian cricket team and has bowled to the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, even MS Dhoni and other stars. Kapil feels Arjun should not have to carry the pressure of expectations, and added that if he can be even half the player his father was, he would have done well for himself.

"Don't put pressure on Arjun. He is a young boy. Who are we to say anything to him when he has the great Sachin as his father? But I would still just like to tell him one thing… Go and enjoy yourself. No need to prove anything. If you can become even 50 percent like your father… there is nothing better. When the name Tendulkar comes up, our expectations rise because Sachin was such a great," mentioned the former India all-rounder.

