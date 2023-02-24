'If you compare him with Virat Kohli, or even Rizwan...': Misbah makes massive 'Babar Azam' statement

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been producing impressive performances for Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). During his side's match against Islamabad United, Babar held one end as he remained unbeaten on 75 off 58 deliveries as the Zalmi faced a batting collapse during the middle overs of the match. Babar's strike rate, however, has remained the point of concern in the shortest format of the game.

The Zalmi skipper was even quizzed in the post-match press conference about his strike rate and while Babar had initially snapped at the reporter for the question, he explained that he had to bring down his rate of scoring to forge a partnership.

As debates continue to take place over Babar's strike rate, Misbah-ul-Haq has said that while the right-handed batter starts the innings strongly, he needs to finish it aggressively as well. Misbah also namedropped Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in his suggestion for Babar.

“Babar played well (against Islamabad United). He was great in the middle overs, considering the situation as well. But there is scope for improvement in one aspect; in the last two overs, if you compare with Virat Kohli, or even Mohammad Rizwan on the innings he played in the last match, you can make a difference of 20 runs on your own. You have to find your own way on how to put bowlers under pressure. You need to have that capability. He's a world class batter and he can do that,” Misbah said on Samaa TV.

“It's not as if you have to copy players like Kieron Pollard and others. You have to bank upon your strength. Virat Kohli isn't a player who hits many sixes, but in the last overs, he can chase 15-20 runs. He maintains his shape, and relies on his timing. He explores the vacant areas in the ground. Even Suryakumar Yadav is like that. If Babar can add this to his arsenal, he will become a dangerous T20 batter,” Misbah said further.

