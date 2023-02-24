'They need absolute danda. Enough of this star culture': Ex-India captain's cold-blooded tirade after Women's T20WC loss

The Indian women's team faced a narrow five-run loss in the semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday, thus bowing out of the tournament. India had restricted Australia to 172/4 in 20 overs, and were once cruising at 97/3 in the run-chase at the half-way mark in the innings. However, the side endured a batting collapse with Harmanpreet Kaur's dismissal being the trigger, as it eventually ended at 167/8.

Harmanpreet had been brilliant until her unfortunate run out, as her bat was struck at the crease while she was returning for a second run. After she was dismissed on 52 off 34 deliveries, India failed to maintain the quick flow of runs with Richa Ghosh (14), Deepti Sharma (20*) and Sneh Rana (11) failing to take India past the finishing line.

Following the game, the Indian women's team was lauded for its fightback by fans and former cricketers but the side's former captain Diana Edulji has come down hard on the players. In a blunt criticism of the side, Edulji has said that the Indian women's team isn't fit enough and further urged the BCCI to bring an overhaul to the women's cricketing setup.

“I found the U-19 team much fitter than the seniors. They didn't choke in the final. From 2017 to 2023 it is the same old story (for the senior team),” Edulji told PTI.

"The BCCI must have proper assessment of players' fitness. I know yo yo test is a bit tough for women. Out of 15 , 12 will fail that test but you have a different criteria for them for acceptable fitness standards. Right now there is no accountability on that front," she told PTI a day after India's five run loss in the semi-finals.

“You are definitely looking at an overhaul (in terms of planning and preparation after the World Cup loss). They need to improve fitness first of all, their fielding, their catching running between the wickets. Unless you have strength in the legs, you won't be able to run.”

Edulji further said that India need to do away with the “star culture” and have a “proper strategy” for women's cricket.

“They need absolute danda (BCCI needs to crack the whip) to reach the top. You are getting everything from the BCCI including equal play. Every time you lose a winning game, it is a habit. BCCI has to take a strong call and not give in to the demands of the players. Have a proper strategy for the future. We have had enough of this star culture. It is not going to work like this,” said Edulji.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON