‘If you divide the 360-degree field by 12…’: Ex-IND coach's epic 'Surya Namaskar' analogy to explain Suryakumar's knock

Player of the Match Suryakumar Yadav slammed a stormy 112 off 51 balls as Team India clinched the series 2-1 by routing Sri Lanka by 91 runs in the third and final T20I match on Saturday. It was the third century of Suryakumar's career in T20Is since marking his debut in 2021. The World's highest run-getter in T20Is in 2022, he now averages an incredible 46.41 in the shortest format.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suryakumar proved yet again why he is the world's No.1 batter in T20Is as he toyed with Sri Lanka's bowling attack and played shots in different corners of the stadium. Hailed Mr.360, the right-handed batter hit nine sixes and seven fours, fetching 82 runs in boundaries alone. In awe of his blitzkrieg, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar lauded Suryakumar's terrific innings in the post-match discussion on Star Sports.

ALSO READ: Dhoni gave it to Kohli, it wasn't board or selectors: Ex-IND batter suggests Rohit should hand T20I captaincy to Hardik

"If you want to do Surya Namaskar, there are 12 steps. If you divide the 360-degree cricket field by 12, he gives his taste to every area. Whether it is fine leg, cover or the point region, he plays amazing shots in all directions," said Bangar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"He gives pleasure and gives every Indian a sense of pride that such a fantastic player is in the Indian camp because he is a once-in-a-generation player, especially in this format," he added further.

Courtesy Suryakumar's swashbuckling innings, the Men in Blue hammered 228/5 in 20 overs, with Shubman Gill( 46 off 36 balls) and Rahul Tripathi(35 off 16 balls) playing the supportive role. The required run-rate being 11.40 right from ball one during Sri Lanka's chase eventually put the visitors under pressure as they lost the first wicket for 44 runs. The next two wickets fell in quick succession to make the scorecard 51/3 in 6.1 overs. Climbing run-rate and consistent breakthroughs helped India bundle out the visitors for 137 in 16.4 overs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All-rounder Axar Patel was awarded the Player of the Series as he scored 117 run in three matches at an average of 117.00 and also scalped three wickets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON