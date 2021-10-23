'If you don't perform with big names, you lose a lot': Kapil Dev says pressure more on India than Pakistan in T20 WC tie

Team India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game of the 2021 T20 World Cup on October 24. One of the fiercest rivalries in cricket history gains further value in the tournament as both the teams met for the title clash in the inaugural edition, with India emerging victorious. Moreover, Pakistan have failed to beat India in five attempts at the T20 World Cup so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

And so, former Indian captain Kapil Dev believes that India have "more to lose" than their opponents when both square off on Sunday.

"I think the Indian team will have more pressure than Pakistan because they have more to lose. India have many big names unlike Pakistan, and big names invite pressure. If you don't perform with big names, you stand to lose a lot. On paper, India is a far better team," said Kapil Dev on ABP News.

Mohammad Azharuddin, who led India in three ODI World Cups (1992, 1996, and 1999), agreed with Kapil, adding that handling pressure will be key in a high-voltage game like this.

"This will be a good contest but India have an advantage because of their experience. Pakistan are in a rebuilding phase with a new captain; no doubt they are a good side but it is all about handling pressure," said Azharuddin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last time India and Pakistan met in a T20I was five years ago -- incidentally in the sixth edition of the World Cup, where India cruised to a six-wicket win in a rain-hit game.

Earlier on Saturday, the Round 1 of the 2021 T20 World Cup ended with Sri Lanka and Namibia qualifying as the top-2 teams from Group A in the Super-12 stage. Namibia join Scotland as the second side in India's group (Group 2), while Sri Lanka join Asian rivals Bangladesh in Group 1.