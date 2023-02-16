'If you give such statements right before a match...': Pakistan great lashes out at Amir for 'tailender' remark on Babar

The eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League began on February 13, with a couple of close encounters to kickstart the season. While Lahore Qalandars defeated Multan Sultans by a run in the opening match, Peshawar Zalmi held their nerves to defeat Karachi Kings by two runs in the second. The second match was significant in more ways than one; it was Babar Azam's first match against the Kings since leaving the franchise last year and moreover, Mohammad Amir also featured for the Karachi side as it took on the Babar-led Zalmi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Incidentally, Amir stirred controversy ahead of his side's opening match of the season when he made a remark on Babar Azam. Speaking to Pakistan news channel ARY News, Amir had stated that bowling to Babar would be similar to bowling tailenders, explaining how he doesn't differentiate between the opponent.

Also read: 'Agar aapke paas 6ft4' bowler hain toh bata do': Rahul Dravid's savage reply to reporter's ‘Starc, Shaheen’ comparison

“These kinds of matchups and player rivalries keep players on their toes. I personally like these sort of challenges because it keeps me focused. My job is to take wickets and win matches for my team, so for me, facing Babar or a tailender batting at number 10 will be the same," Amir had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the comment from Amir received backlash and Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah wasn't too happy with the left-arm pacer for his remark on Babar. The spinner stated that such statements shouldn't be made right before a match.

“No doubt, Babar is a world-class player and performs in every format. Bowler just needs one good delivery against a batter. But if you give such statements right before the match... (it isn't good). He has confidence on him. But he needs to realise that bowler can have a bad day. He didn't perform the way he is expected to,” Yasir said in a chat on GEO Super.

“He performed well in BPL. But this game didn't go well for him. It's the part of the game, but that happens.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mohammad Amir had a night to forget in Karachi Kings' opening game against Zalmi, as he conceded 42 runs without a wicket in his four overs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON