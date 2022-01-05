Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'If you have half knowledge, keep your mouth shut': Stump mic records Pant's heated exchange with van der Dussen - Watch
cricket

'If you have half knowledge, keep your mouth shut': Stump mic records Pant's heated exchange with van der Dussen - Watch

Rishabh Pant's unpleasant exchange with South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen was picked up by the stump microphone during the third day's play in Johannesburg.
Rishabh Pant and Rassie van der Dussen engaged in a chat. (Screengrab)
Updated on Jan 05, 2022 04:12 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The stump microphone continues to record conversations it usually wouldn’t in the presence of the crowds. With the India-South Africa Test matches being played inside closed doors due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, it has given fans the privilege of hearing some fascinating exchanges.

While in the first Test, it was Virat Kohli who was spotted saying a WWE catchphrase and expressing his displeasure at the third umpire taking a long time to come to a decision, in the absence of the India captain from the Johannesburg Test, it was Rishabh Pant, whose unpleasant exchange with South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen was picked up by the stump microphone during the third day's play.

At the end of the 38th over, it seemed as if van der Dussen got into Pant’s ears with his controversial catch the previous day, and by the looks of it, reminded the India wicketkeeper of it. Pant, however, would not take it and the 23-year-old replied to van der Dussen by saying “If you have half knowledge, then keep your mouth shut”.

RELATED STORIES

The stump microphone continues to record conversations it usually wouldn’t in the presence of the crowds. With the India-South Africa Test matches being played inside closed doors due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, it has given fans the privilege of hearing some fascinating exchanges.

While in the first Test, it was Virat Kohli who was spotted saying a WWE catchphrase and expressing his displeasure at the third umpire taking a long time to come to a decision, in the absence of the India captain from the Johannesburg Test, it was Rishabh Pant, whose unpleasant exchange with South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen was picked up by the stump microphone during the third day's play.

At the end of the 38th over, it seemed as if van der Dussen got into Pant’s ears with his controversial catch the previous day, and by the looks of it, reminded the India wicketkeeper of it. Pant, however, would not take it and the 23-year-old replied to van der Dussen by saying “If you have half knowledge, then keep your mouth shut”.

|#+|

The incident harks back to Day 2 of the Johannesburg Test, when Shardul Thakur had dismissed for a duck right on the stroke of the tea interval. Van der Dussen inside edged the ball into his pads and into the gloves of Pant. Van der Dussen did not question the decision or stood his ground, and walked off. However, as the players made their way into the change room, replays emerged which suggested that the ball might have bounced in front of Pant before landing in his gloves.

On-air commentators Mike Haysman and Sunil Gavaskar discussed the same, with the former India captain saying that if there was something, van der Dussen should not have walked. It was later reported by ESPNCricinfo that during the interval, South Africa captain Dean Elgar and team manager Khomotso Masubelele had a meeting with the match officials regarding the debatable decision, but there has been no development since.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs south africa rishabh pant rassie van der dussen
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Pulwama encounter
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Australia vs England, Ashes 4th Test, Day 1 Live Score
Shantanu Thakur
India Covid cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP