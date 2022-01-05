'If you have half knowledge, keep your mouth shut': Stump mic records Pant's heated exchange with van der Dussen - Watch

The stump microphone continues to record conversations it usually wouldn’t in the presence of the crowds. With the India-South Africa Test matches being played inside closed doors due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, it has given fans the privilege of hearing some fascinating exchanges.

While in the first Test, it was Virat Kohli who was spotted saying a WWE catchphrase and expressing his displeasure at the third umpire taking a long time to come to a decision, in the absence of the India captain from the Johannesburg Test, it was Rishabh Pant, whose unpleasant exchange with South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen was picked up by the stump microphone during the third day's play.

At the end of the 38th over, it seemed as if van der Dussen got into Pant’s ears with his controversial catch the previous day, and by the looks of it, reminded the India wicketkeeper of it. Pant, however, would not take it and the 23-year-old replied to van der Dussen by saying “If you have half knowledge, then keep your mouth shut”.

The incident harks back to Day 2 of the Johannesburg Test, when Shardul Thakur had dismissed for a duck right on the stroke of the tea interval. Van der Dussen inside edged the ball into his pads and into the gloves of Pant. Van der Dussen did not question the decision or stood his ground, and walked off. However, as the players made their way into the change room, replays emerged which suggested that the ball might have bounced in front of Pant before landing in his gloves.

On-air commentators Mike Haysman and Sunil Gavaskar discussed the same, with the former India captain saying that if there was something, van der Dussen should not have walked. It was later reported by ESPNCricinfo that during the interval, South Africa captain Dean Elgar and team manager Khomotso Masubelele had a meeting with the match officials regarding the debatable decision, but there has been no development since.

