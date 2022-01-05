Home / Cricket / India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Pujara, Rahane look to extend India's dominance
Live

India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Pujara, Rahane look to extend India's dominance

  • India vs South Africa Live Score 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Ajinkya Rahane (11*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (35*) will resume IND's innings vs SA on Day 3. Can they help India post a big total? Follow IND vs SA Live Score and Live Updates from the 2nd Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.
IND vs SA Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3
IND vs SA Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3(REUTERS)
Updated on Jan 05, 2022 12:23 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: After a dominant Day 2 where India bowled South Africa out on 229 – thanks largely to Shardul Thakur's incredible seven wickets – Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will be aiming to keep the visitors' stronghold intact. Both batters have been under significant pressure for many months due to their indifferent form but started strongly in the second innings. Pujara, in particular, scored a brisk rate during the closing hours of Day 2 and will look to continue with similar momentum when the players return on the third day of the Test. Earlier, Indian captain KL Rahul (8) and Mayank Agarwal (23) were dismissed in the second innings.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 05, 2022 12:21 PM IST

    India Vs South Africa: Agree with Gavaskar?

    On Day 1, following another flow show by Rahane and Pujara, Sunil Gavaskar quipped that the two senior pros have one more innings to save their careers. Agree?

  • Jan 05, 2022 12:15 PM IST

    India Vs South Africa Live Score: Visitors eye strong start

    Courtesy of some late fireworks by Rahane and Pujara last night, India have put themselves in a strong position overnight

  • Jan 05, 2022 12:10 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Updates: Pujara on brink of a huge record

    With 267 runs at The Wanderers so far, Cheteshwar Pujara is 50 runs away from eclipsing New Zealand's John Reid for most runs at the venue by an opposition batter. Safe to say, there is no better time for Pujara to do it than today.

    Top-3

    • John Reid - 316
    • Virat Kohli - 310
    • Cheteshwar Pujara - 267*
  • Jan 05, 2022 12:05 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score: Debate ensues on Pant's catch..

    Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has provided a ‘keeper’s perspective' to the catch.

    “The way you do, the way you get the head away, it's hard to see the ball and because you have the glove which obviously has a lot of leather that protects you from the hits, what it does is that the impact on the ground is not seen,” Karthik said. READ

  • Jan 05, 2022 11:52 AM IST

    India vs South Africa 2nd Test: The ‘Catch’ Controversy

    Day 2 also saw a controversial incident taking place right before lunch, when Rishabh Pant's catch sent Rassie van der Dussen back to pavilion. However, a perplexing series of replays triggered debate on-air and on the social media profiles, with many believing that the ball had fallen short of Pant's gloves.

    South Africa batter Keegan Petersen insisted that the players have to accept the umpire's decision “no matter what we think.” 

    "I don't really want to comment on that. That's the umpire's decision. I think we're in the game and we just have to take the decisions, no matter what we think. Some are going to go your way, some aren't."

  • Jan 05, 2022 11:45 AM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score: ‘Hit the crack’

    "When I started bowling, there was a length somewhere in those 22-yards from where the ball was kicking in (off) and also was staying low a bit. So all I did was to try to hit that spot and hit that crack,” - Shardul Thakur reveals the secret of his success on Day 2.

  • Jan 05, 2022 11:36 AM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Updates: Sensational Shardul!

     

    Day 2 of the Test belonged to the ‘Palghar Express’, who took a career-best 7/61 in the first innings, helping India bowl South Africa out on 229.

    With Siraj facing an injury during the first day of the Test, it became critical for Shardul Thakur to contribute with the ball and he did that in style.

  • Jan 05, 2022 11:30 AM IST

    IND vs SA Live: Huge first hour

    The first hour of the play will be crucial today. If the Indian batters survive the opening hour, things could get tricky for the Proteas. The pitch isn't easy to bat on, and with uneven bounce coming into play, who knows if we may even get a repeat of Johannesburg 2018!

  • Jan 05, 2022 11:28 AM IST

    India vs South Africa Live: Do or Die for Pujara, Rahane?

    Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane haven't been in the best of their form for quite some time now. This innings is, perhaps, one of the most important for the two. Pujara made a strong – and a rather brisk start – to his innings, as he remained unbeaten on 35 off 42 deliveries while Rahane was cautious as he scored 11. 

    The uneven bounce on the track, which is likely to get worse as the game proceeds, could be a challenge for both.

  • Jan 05, 2022 11:18 AM IST

    India vs South Africa - 2nd Test, Day 3

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 of the Johannesburg Test between India and South Africa! India are currently leading by 58 runs in the second innings with their two most experienced batters in the XI – Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs south africa
cricket

12 Brisbane Heat players test Covid positive, match against Sixers postponed

  • Twelve Heat players returned positive PCR tests for Covid-19 and are currently isolating.
File photo of a BBL game.(Getty Images)
File photo of a BBL game.(Getty Images)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 11:59 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , Sydney
Close Story
cricket

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score 2nd Test, Day 3: IND vs SA Live Updates

  • India vs South Africa Live Score 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Ajinkya Rahane (11*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (35*) will resume IND's innings vs SA on Day 3. Can they help India post a big total? Follow IND vs SA Live Score and Live Updates from the 2nd Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.
IND vs SA Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3(REUTERS)
IND vs SA Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3(REUTERS)
Updated on Jan 05, 2022 12:23 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
cricket

Watch: BAN hero Ebadot wins hearts with ‘one of the best post-match interviews’

  • Bangladesh star Ebadot Hossain was named the player of the match after he took six wickets in the second innings of the NZ Test, aiding in the visitors' historic 8-wicket win.
Ebadot Hossain during the post-match interview after Bangladesh's win over New Zealand.(Twitter)
Ebadot Hossain during the post-match interview after Bangladesh's win over New Zealand.(Twitter)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 10:52 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
cricket

Ex-PAK captain notices shift in Pujara's approach ‘when he is under pressure’

  • The former Pakistan captain noticed a change in Pujara's batting approach whenever his place in the XI becomes uncertain.
India's Cheteshwar Pujara in action(REUTERS)
India's Cheteshwar Pujara in action(REUTERS)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 10:32 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
cricket

'We have to enjoy it brothers': Watch Bangladesh's wild celebration after NZ win

  • Needless to say, celebrations were in order and the high spirits of all cricketers was visible in the team’s post-match gathering inside the dressing room.
The Bangladesh team was over the moon.&nbsp;(BCB/Twitter)
The Bangladesh team was over the moon. (BCB/Twitter)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 10:16 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
cricket

Ex-SA captain, India WK debate Pant's controversial catch of Van Der Dussen

  • Rishabh Pant's catch to dismiss Rassie van der Dussen on Day 2 of the Johannesburg Test ignited controversy.
India's Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant appeal successfully for the wicket of South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen.(REUTERS)
India's Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant appeal successfully for the wicket of South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen.(REUTERS)
Updated on Jan 05, 2022 11:03 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
cricket

'This one isn't ideal for Test': Ex-IND opener's ‘honest opinion’ on pitch

  • The former Indian opener was critical of the surface in the second Test of the series in Johannesburg.
South Africa's batsman Marco Jansen ducks under a high ball from India's bowler Jasprit Bumrah, during the second day of the 2nd Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg.(AP)
South Africa's batsman Marco Jansen ducks under a high ball from India's bowler Jasprit Bumrah, during the second day of the 2nd Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg.(AP)
Updated on Jan 05, 2022 09:07 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
cricket

'Hit that crack': Shardul reveals strategy after record-breaking performance

  • The 30-year-old seamer started the day by providing a vital breakthrough to his side in the form of Dean Elgar and since then there was no turning back.
Shardul Thakur celebrates the dismissal of Temba Bavuma(ANI)
Shardul Thakur celebrates the dismissal of Temba Bavuma(ANI)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 08:31 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
cricket

Glenn Maxwell tests positive for Covid-19 amid virus crisis in BBL

  • Maxwell returned a positive rapid antigen test on Wednesday and he is now waiting for his RT-PCR results.
Glenn Maxwell in action for Melbourne Stars in BBL.(Twitter/StarsBBL)
Glenn Maxwell in action for Melbourne Stars in BBL.(Twitter/StarsBBL)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 08:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , Melbourne
Close Story
cricket

‘History has been created’: Cricket fraternity lauds B'desh on Test win over NZ

  • Bangladesh clinched a historic 8-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series.
Bangladesh's Taijul Islam, top left, celebrates catching Blackcaps Trent Boult with team mates during play on day five of the first cricket test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.(AP)
Bangladesh's Taijul Islam, top left, celebrates catching Blackcaps Trent Boult with team mates during play on day five of the first cricket test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.(AP)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 08:05 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
cricket

Ashes 4th Test, Day 1 Live: Anderson ends Harris' gritty knock

  • Ashes 4th Test, Day 1 Live Score: Follow live score and updates from Day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test.
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne bats against England during their Ashes cricket test match in Sydney, Wednesday.(AP)
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne bats against England during their Ashes cricket test match in Sydney, Wednesday.(AP)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 07:28 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
cricket

Ebadot takes six as Bangladesh clinch historic first Test win over New Zealand

  • Seamer Ebadot Hossain took a career best 6-46 as the tourists dismissed the Black Caps for 169 early on day five at Mount Maunganui and Bangladesh knocked off the 40 runs for victory for the loss of two wickets.
Bangladesh's Ebadot Hossain walks from the field at the end of the Blackcaps second innings during play on day five of the first cricket test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.(AP)
Bangladesh's Ebadot Hossain walks from the field at the end of the Blackcaps second innings during play on day five of the first cricket test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.(AP)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 07:07 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | , Wellington
Close Story
cricket

Gavaskar reserves massive praise for Shardul Thakur

  • Shardul was India's top-scorer in the Gabba Test where 67 while batting at the No. 8 position. He also snared seven wickets to play a key role in India's historic series win at the venue.
Shardul Thakur(ANI)
Shardul Thakur(ANI)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 07:01 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
cricket

IND vs SA: Two catches stir debate, add to India-SA 2nd Test drama

  • Rassie van der Dussen and KL Rahul were dismissed off catches that appeared as if they were taken first bounce
Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant appeal successfully for the wicket of Rassie van der Dussen(REUTERS)
Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant appeal successfully for the wicket of Rassie van der Dussen(REUTERS)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 11:26 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
cricket

IND vs SA: Shardul Thakur in seventh heaven, Cheteshwar Pujara on fifth gear

India seamer captures 7/61 to restrict South Africa’s first innings lead and No 3 batter, under pressure to hold his spot, counter-attacks the Proteas bowlers on Day 2 of the 2nd Test at The Wanderers
Cheteshwar Pujara in action(AP)
Cheteshwar Pujara in action(AP)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 10:50 PM IST
Copy Link
BySomshuvra Laha
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out