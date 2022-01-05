India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Pujara, Rahane look to extend India's dominance
- India vs South Africa Live Score 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Ajinkya Rahane (11*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (35*) will resume IND's innings vs SA on Day 3. Can they help India post a big total? Follow IND vs SA Live Score and Live Updates from the 2nd Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: After a dominant Day 2 where India bowled South Africa out on 229 – thanks largely to Shardul Thakur's incredible seven wickets – Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will be aiming to keep the visitors' stronghold intact. Both batters have been under significant pressure for many months due to their indifferent form but started strongly in the second innings. Pujara, in particular, scored a brisk rate during the closing hours of Day 2 and will look to continue with similar momentum when the players return on the third day of the Test. Earlier, Indian captain KL Rahul (8) and Mayank Agarwal (23) were dismissed in the second innings.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jan 05, 2022 12:21 PM IST
India Vs South Africa: Agree with Gavaskar?
On Day 1, following another flow show by Rahane and Pujara, Sunil Gavaskar quipped that the two senior pros have one more innings to save their careers. Agree?
-
Jan 05, 2022 12:15 PM IST
India Vs South Africa Live Score: Visitors eye strong start
Courtesy of some late fireworks by Rahane and Pujara last night, India have put themselves in a strong position overnight
-
Jan 05, 2022 12:10 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Updates: Pujara on brink of a huge record
With 267 runs at The Wanderers so far, Cheteshwar Pujara is 50 runs away from eclipsing New Zealand's John Reid for most runs at the venue by an opposition batter. Safe to say, there is no better time for Pujara to do it than today.
Top-3
- John Reid - 316
- Virat Kohli - 310
- Cheteshwar Pujara - 267*
-
Jan 05, 2022 12:05 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Score: Debate ensues on Pant's catch..
Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has provided a ‘keeper’s perspective' to the catch.
“The way you do, the way you get the head away, it's hard to see the ball and because you have the glove which obviously has a lot of leather that protects you from the hits, what it does is that the impact on the ground is not seen,” Karthik said. READ
-
Jan 05, 2022 11:52 AM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd Test: The ‘Catch’ Controversy
Day 2 also saw a controversial incident taking place right before lunch, when Rishabh Pant's catch sent Rassie van der Dussen back to pavilion. However, a perplexing series of replays triggered debate on-air and on the social media profiles, with many believing that the ball had fallen short of Pant's gloves.
South Africa batter Keegan Petersen insisted that the players have to accept the umpire's decision “no matter what we think.”
"I don't really want to comment on that. That's the umpire's decision. I think we're in the game and we just have to take the decisions, no matter what we think. Some are going to go your way, some aren't."
-
Jan 05, 2022 11:45 AM IST
IND vs SA Live Score: ‘Hit the crack’
"When I started bowling, there was a length somewhere in those 22-yards from where the ball was kicking in (off) and also was staying low a bit. So all I did was to try to hit that spot and hit that crack,” - Shardul Thakur reveals the secret of his success on Day 2.
-
Jan 05, 2022 11:36 AM IST
India vs South Africa Live Updates: Sensational Shardul!
Day 2 of the Test belonged to the ‘Palghar Express’, who took a career-best 7/61 in the first innings, helping India bowl South Africa out on 229.
With Siraj facing an injury during the first day of the Test, it became critical for Shardul Thakur to contribute with the ball and he did that in style.
-
Jan 05, 2022 11:30 AM IST
IND vs SA Live: Huge first hour
The first hour of the play will be crucial today. If the Indian batters survive the opening hour, things could get tricky for the Proteas. The pitch isn't easy to bat on, and with uneven bounce coming into play, who knows if we may even get a repeat of Johannesburg 2018!
-
Jan 05, 2022 11:28 AM IST
India vs South Africa Live: Do or Die for Pujara, Rahane?
Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane haven't been in the best of their form for quite some time now. This innings is, perhaps, one of the most important for the two. Pujara made a strong – and a rather brisk start – to his innings, as he remained unbeaten on 35 off 42 deliveries while Rahane was cautious as he scored 11.
The uneven bounce on the track, which is likely to get worse as the game proceeds, could be a challenge for both.
-
Jan 05, 2022 11:18 AM IST
India vs South Africa - 2nd Test, Day 3
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 of the Johannesburg Test between India and South Africa! India are currently leading by 58 runs in the second innings with their two most experienced batters in the XI – Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease.
Get our daily newsletter
12 Brisbane Heat players test Covid positive, match against Sixers postponed
- Twelve Heat players returned positive PCR tests for Covid-19 and are currently isolating.
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score 2nd Test, Day 3: IND vs SA Live Updates
- India vs South Africa Live Score 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Ajinkya Rahane (11*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (35*) will resume IND's innings vs SA on Day 3. Can they help India post a big total? Follow IND vs SA Live Score and Live Updates from the 2nd Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.
Watch: BAN hero Ebadot wins hearts with ‘one of the best post-match interviews’
- Bangladesh star Ebadot Hossain was named the player of the match after he took six wickets in the second innings of the NZ Test, aiding in the visitors' historic 8-wicket win.
Ex-PAK captain notices shift in Pujara's approach ‘when he is under pressure’
- The former Pakistan captain noticed a change in Pujara's batting approach whenever his place in the XI becomes uncertain.
'We have to enjoy it brothers': Watch Bangladesh's wild celebration after NZ win
- Needless to say, celebrations were in order and the high spirits of all cricketers was visible in the team’s post-match gathering inside the dressing room.
Ex-SA captain, India WK debate Pant's controversial catch of Van Der Dussen
- Rishabh Pant's catch to dismiss Rassie van der Dussen on Day 2 of the Johannesburg Test ignited controversy.
'This one isn't ideal for Test': Ex-IND opener's ‘honest opinion’ on pitch
- The former Indian opener was critical of the surface in the second Test of the series in Johannesburg.
'Hit that crack': Shardul reveals strategy after record-breaking performance
- The 30-year-old seamer started the day by providing a vital breakthrough to his side in the form of Dean Elgar and since then there was no turning back.
Glenn Maxwell tests positive for Covid-19 amid virus crisis in BBL
- Maxwell returned a positive rapid antigen test on Wednesday and he is now waiting for his RT-PCR results.
‘History has been created’: Cricket fraternity lauds B'desh on Test win over NZ
- Bangladesh clinched a historic 8-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series.
Ashes 4th Test, Day 1 Live: Anderson ends Harris' gritty knock
- Ashes 4th Test, Day 1 Live Score: Follow live score and updates from Day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test.
Ebadot takes six as Bangladesh clinch historic first Test win over New Zealand
- Seamer Ebadot Hossain took a career best 6-46 as the tourists dismissed the Black Caps for 169 early on day five at Mount Maunganui and Bangladesh knocked off the 40 runs for victory for the loss of two wickets.
Gavaskar reserves massive praise for Shardul Thakur
- Shardul was India's top-scorer in the Gabba Test where 67 while batting at the No. 8 position. He also snared seven wickets to play a key role in India's historic series win at the venue.
IND vs SA: Two catches stir debate, add to India-SA 2nd Test drama
- Rassie van der Dussen and KL Rahul were dismissed off catches that appeared as if they were taken first bounce