If you turn blind eye to BCA's violations, will have to approach court: IPL petitioner Verma to BCCI chief

Indian Premier League (IPL) petitioner and Cricket Association of Bihar secretary Aditya Verma has written to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly asking him to look into the constant violations committed by Bihar Cricket Association (BCA), failing which, Verma will be forced to approach the courts in the country.

Verma in his letter, accessed by ANI, has also pointed to the former India skipper how if he turns a blind eye to the orders of Hon'ble Supreme Court and various other violations of Bihar Cricket Association, Ganguly himself shall also be in contempt of various orders of the Supreme Court.

"I have repeatedly pleaded to you to take action and not to violate the orders of Hon'ble Supreme Court of India but till date, no action has been taken from your side. If after this letter still you decide to turn a blind eye towards violations committed by Bihar Cricket Association, then I will be left with no other option but to approach the Hon'ble Courts of India to seek justice for cricket and cricketers of Bihar.

"President sir, you have been a legendary cricketer of your time, but today you are holding a prestigious post of that of BCCI President, more so ever you have an added charge of mentoring and taking care of issues regarding Bihar Cricket, if you turn a blind eye to the orders of Supreme Court and various other violations of Bihar Cricket Association, you shall also be violating and being in contempt of various orders of Supreme Court," he wrote.

Verma also made his disappointment known that despite being in charge of Bihar cricket, Ganguly has failed to address the repeated issues that the CAB Secretary has pointed out to the BCCI and the president through his communications.

"I would like to bring to your kind attention that, out of the new associations that became members of the BCCI, the office bearers were made in-charges of the respective associations, whereby you got the charge of Bihar Cricket, but till date, I have not received no communication from BCCI / yourself in response to the representation that I had submitted to BCCI pursuant to the directions of the Supreme Court of India, which is a clear violation and contempt of the orders of Supreme Court of India," Verma pointed.

The CAB Secretary also made his displeasure known that the BCCI is yet to nominate an observer to keep an eye on Bihar cricket even though a decision on these lines were taken by the Apex Council.

"The internal disputes in Bihar Cricket Association have been continuing ever since and have been brought to your notice always. Apart from the Secretary of BCA Sanjay Kumar who was removed by President Rakesh Tiwari, now the Joint Secretary Kumar Arvind has also been removed. The district members of BCA have formed their own group to conduct activities, and different groups calling for their own meetings, selecting their own teams leaves the cricket and its players in disarray.

"BCCI had in its Apex Council meeting dated 17.10.2020 deliberated this matter and authorised the President, Secretary and Treasurer of BCCI to decide on the appointment of observer for Bihar cricket, but till date, no action has been taken by BCCI or yourself on it," he wrote.

Verma also highlighted how the BCA wasn't penalised after it went ahead with organising the Bihar Cricket League despite being asked not to by the BCCI.

"To everyone's surprise even after the BCCI's directions to cancel the BCL was violated and the unapproved tournament was conducted by BCA, BCCI did not take any action against BCA when the BCCI constitution specifically contains provisions for punitive measures for such actions. The Constitution of BCCI is approved by the explicit order of the Supreme Court and if BCCI is not adhering to the provisions of its constitution, it's not only irregular but also contempt of the Supreme Court," he pointed.

The Sports Ministry recently forwarded Verma's letter to the Home Ministry regarding various issues in Bihar cricket as well as with questions being raised on the service providers of the Bihar Cricket League to the BCCI. And Verma is hopeful that the Indian cricket board will take necessary action to save Bihar cricket.