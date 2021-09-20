IPL 2021: Dhoni loses his cool at Bravo after on-field confusion between the two leads to a drop catch – Watch

MS Dhoni had his usual poker face on during most of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday. It did not change even when CSK were reduced to 24/4 inside the Powerplay. Even when Dhoni connected a ball from the middle of his bat but hit it to Trent Boult in the deep, his expressions hardly changed.

Usually ice-cool by nature, Dhoni seldom shows his emotions, which is why when he does do it, rest assured, it is a serious matter. On Sunday, Dwayne Bravo found out first hand what being at the wrong side of Dhoni's temper is when an on-field confusion between the two resulted in a drop catch.

The incident took place in the 18th over. With MI needing 42 to win off 15 balls, the odds were still heavily stacked in CSK's favour. Saurabh Tiwary who was the last recognised batsman for MI tried to scoop Deepak Chahar but the ball popped up after a thick leading edge. Bravo was at short fine leg but Dhoni with his gloves on wanted to go for it himself. He ran towards it, as did Bravo and a confusion between the two led to a drop catch. Dhoni was clearly not impressed and mouthed a few words at Bravo.

The error did not cost CSK much as Dhoni's team closed out the match by 20 runs. After the match, Dhoni was seen leaving the ground with his hands around Bravo's shoulders. As for Bravo, the all-rounder had a memorable outing, scoring 23 off 8 balls with three sixes and picking up 3/25. Dhoni scored 4 but was on the mark with a DRS call against Quinton de Kock which worked in favour of CSK.