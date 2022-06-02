‘If you want a realistic answer…’: Ashwin's unexpected reply to question on recent performance

That Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the sharpest minds in the game of cricket is no secret. That he is also quite eloquent adds to the appeal. The India all-rounder made a comeback to the Indian white-ball side for the T20 World Cup after a gap of four years but an injury during the home series against New Zealand pushed him behind the pecking order again. A hot and cold IPL 2022 with the Rajasthan Royals meant, Ashwin did not find a place in the Indian T20 side for the five-match T20I series against South Africa set to begin on June 9.

Ashwin, however, is "not assessing his performance at all". When asked about his recent performance with RR in the 15th edition of the IPL, Ashwin said he is "living it by the day."

"If you want a realistic answer, I am not assessing my performance at all. I am not in that phase of my life where I am thinking about what happened there and what happened here. Like I told you, I am living it by the day."The last two years have been hard on a lot of people but it has been very very kind and good to me. So just enjoying my game. I don't know if it is evident enough on the ground or not. I am in totally in a very good space of mind," Ashwin told PTI at the launch of Voot Select's 'Bandon Mein Tha Dum'.

Ashwin, who has just got done with the two-month-long IPL, will next be seen during India's tour of England in June-July when the rescheduled fifth Test will be completed with the visitors leading 2-1.

The champion spinner though is looking forward to spending his much-needed break at home after having lived out of suitcases for five months.

"Honestly, I am pretty blank right now. We have had a long international season so not even thinking about all that in my head. I have been in bubbles forever, have got back home only after five months. It is about time I put the pause button on and live everyday and take it as it comes."

With Covid-19 on the wane, cricket boards around the world are heading towards staging series without mentally taxing bio bubbles. Ashwin can only be happy about that.

"Absolutely. More than anything else, we need to look at the larger picture. If we are able to get over the pandemic and things are getting back to normal, we all should be happy."

