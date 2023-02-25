'If you win toss...': Ex-India player explains how Australia can stage comeback in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Trailing 0-2 in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia will be aiming for a comeback against India in the third Test match in Indore, scheduled to begin from March 1. Rohit Sharma and Co. won the first Test in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs, and continued their dominance in the next fixture in New Delhi, clinching victory on Day 3 by six wickets.

In the second Test, the visitors had a disastrous collapse in the second innings, getting bowled out for 113, courtesy of a seven-wicket haul by none other than Ravindra Jadeja. Chasing a target of 115 runs, India reached 118 for four with ease, as Cheteshwar Pujara, who was in his 100th Test match, hit the winning runs. The Aussies were highly criticised for their batting approach in Indian conditions, trying only sweep shots against spinners, which led to their collapse.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, former India player Parthiv Patel feels that if Australia want to stage a comeback, then they will need to post a strong first innings score, amounting to atleast 400 runs. The former wicketkeeper-batter also pointed out that Australia will need to concentrate on their defence, and not just play sweep shots.

"If you win the toss and you are in this situation, then first innings score will be very important. 250-300 runs won't be enough. They will need to make atleast 400 runs and it also depends on how they achieve it. They will need to trust their defence, which is very important. Whenever they fall under pressure, the release shot can't be sweep as it is very difficult to play in this Indian wicket and against this Indian bowling line-up, because they are highly skilled. If you look at the 2nd Test scorecard, 263 runs in the first innings in Indian conditions will make it difficult.", he said.

"The set batter should make a big score. Like in the first Test, Rohit Sharma was the set batter for India and posted a century. So whichever batter is set, should post a big score. The most important thing is don't sweep, do it somewhere else. Generally in Lunch time and Test, the groundsman comes and sweeps the wicket, leave it to them only. Use the sweep shot only when you really need it", he further added.

With India leading in the four-match series, Australia will be hoping to stage a comeback and win the remaining two matches, which will level proceedings as a draw. Meanwhile, India will be aiming to grab successfully defend the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and claim a series-clinching victory.

