‘Ignoring Samson for Shreyas Iyer is beyond cricketing rationale’: Ex-India pacer fumes at India T20I squad for WI tour

Former India pacer Dodda Ganesh was not impressed by the Indian selectors' decision to drop Sanju Samson from the T20I side for the West Indies tour. Samson, who has never had a decent run at the international level, was dropped after he had played just one T20I against Ireland and had registered his highest score for India (77). India preferred to stick with the tried and tested Shreyas Iyer and the rising star Deepak Hooda.

"Ideally, you would want to players like Sanju Samson in the T20s. Ignoring him for Shreyas Iyer is beyond cricketing rationale," tweeted Dodda Ganesh.

Since his debut in Zimbabwe way back in 2015, Samson has only played 13 T20Is for India. The most matches he has got at a stretch have been three. No wonder the fans were miffed at the Rajasthan Royals' skipper's exclusion who has been one of the most talked about performers in the IPL for a long time.

Samons' of course was the less talked about omission as the 18-member Indian side announced Thursday did not feature senior pros Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. BCCI didn't clarify the reason but it in all likelihood both of them were rested.

Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returned to the T20 format, as will opener KL Rahul and left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav if they prove their fitness to confirm their spots. One believes this will be the final test before the selectors zero in on Yuzvendra Chahal's backup in the T20 World Cup squad. Ashwin, Kuldeep and Ravi Bishnoi are the specialist spinners in the squad along with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

India's all-format captain Rohit Sharma will lead the pace-heavy squad with several breakthrough stars from the Indian Premier League T20 tournament. Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan held on to their places, however, Umran Malik was overlooked.

The five matches will be played at three venues in Trinidad, St Kitts and Lauderhill in the US state of Florida.

