'I'll be forever grateful': Rishabh Pant shares emotional post for '2 heroes' who rescued him after tragic car crash

In his first public statement since his horrific car accident, India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant thanked two individuals, Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar, for saving his life. Pant in a tweet earlier on Monday evening said he'll be “forever grateful and indebted” to the duo, ensuring that the cricket reaches hospital safely.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, Thank you. I'll be forever grateful and indebted,” tweeted Pant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pant delivered a positive news to his fans, confirming he is on the road to recovery and is ready to face new challenges.

As per reports, Pant had a surgery to repair the damage on his knee ligaments last week and will be undergoing a third surgery in the coming next six weeks. Pant is expected to miss out on a chunk of fixtures in 2023, which include the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

Watch: Virat Kohli absolutely shellshocked as Shreyas Iyer becomes 'Muttiah Muralitharan' in India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI

However, fans will hope Pant to see in action in the ODI World Cup, which will be played towards the end of the year in India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pant met with the accident on December 30 after he crashed his car on the divider while driving from Delhi to Roorkee, his hometown. Pant received his initial treatment at the Max Hospital in Dehradun, from where he was airlifted to Mumbai for further treatment.

In the absence of Pant and Sanju Samson being injured, Punjab Kings wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma was roped in for the T20Is against Sri Lanka, which India won 2-1. Jitesh has also been added to India's T20 squad for the New Zealand series, which gets underway from January 27.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail