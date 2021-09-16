‘Don’t worry, I’ll get the breakthrough & we’ll win the game’: Thakur revals chat with Curran before Oval Test Day 5

India pacer Shardul Thakur is currently having a dream run in his cricketing career. Recently, he was hugely lauded by fans and cricket pundits for his heroics in the fourth Test against England at The Oval. The Mumbai bowler scored fifties in both innings and then picked up two crucial wickets on the final day, helping India win the game by 157 runs to go up 2-1 in the series.

Shardul’s spell on the final day of the Oval Test carved India’s road to victory. He broke England’s opening partnership of 100 runs by dismissing Rory Burns for 50. And then, he bagged the prized wicket of captain Joe Root after lunch to put India in a commanding position.

ALSO READ | ‘There’s only one person who can take on someone like Bumrah’: Gambhir names RCB batter who’d want to dominate

In a conversation with The Indian Express, Shardul recalled a funny conversation he had with his England pacer and Chennai Super Kings teammate Sam Curran on the fourth evening of the game. The right-arm quick told the latter about getting a breakthrough and India winning the game on the final day. Interestingly, Shardul's words turned into reality.

“He [Sam Curran] said the wicket is flat and we will score 100 runs without losing any wicket,” Thakur was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

“I said don’t worry, I will get the breakthrough and you will lose five quick wickets and we will win the game! All this somehow came true. Achha time chal raha hai mera, so le lo jitna mil raha hai (Good times are on, take as much as one can!),” he added.

Ever since Thakur rose to success in his career, he has been hailed as ‘Lord Shardul’ on social media. Reacting to the fan-driven nickname, he said he doesn’t mind such thing as he wants people to remember him anyway.

“I don’t mind such names. But I want people to remember me as the guy who created an impact in the game and won the game. That’s what matters to me down the line.

“Somewhere, I feel I haven’t achieved anything yet, I don’t want to be satisfied. I have seen days where the same social media has cursed my presence in the team. Now I am enjoying these memes. It shows how much love I am getting from all quarters,” Shardul added.

ALSO READ | 'We have had some wonderful partnerships together': Suresh Raina ranks Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli as captains

After the cancellation of the fifth and the final Test in Manchester, he and other CSK players – Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara and Curran – have arrived in the UAE for the remainder of the IPL 2021, which begins on September 19. MS Dhoni & Co will lock horns with Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians on Sunday in Dubai.