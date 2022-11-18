'I'll give him a shirt': David Warner's hilariously wholesome interaction with young fan - Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
cricket
Published on Nov 18, 2022 10:28 AM IST

David Warner was at his best, both on and off the field during Australia's first ODI against England in Auckland.

Warner was in form both on and off the field(Cricket.com.au screenshot)
ByHT Sports Desk

David Warner is among the biggest draws during any cricket match that he is involved and is known for the interaction he has with his fans, regardless of the team he plays for. He came to be a fan favourite in Hyderabad both due to his extraordinary performances with SunRisers Hyderabad and for the way he interacted with the fans and the same is the case when he plays for Australia.

An example of that could be seen during Australia's first ODI against England in Auckland on Thursday. Warner had smashed 86 off 84 balls before falling to David Willey. His innings had done the damage and the Australian dressing room was a relaxed one while he was back in the hut. The camera cut to a young fan during the 46th over with Warner as well in a split frame. "David Warner can I have your shirt," said the placard that the fan was holding.

Warner saw the funny side and responded by holding a placard himself asking the boy to get a shirt off teammate Marnus Labuschagne. The boy then put up a new placard which said: "Marnus can I please have your shirt". The commentator joked that the “please” might do the trick for him this time. Warner seemed to motion towards the camera to get the fan into the Australian dressing room just as it cut back to the action on the field.

Warner then gave the fan the response that he would have been hoping for (David Warner Instagram)

The Australia opener later said in his Instagram page that he will be giving the shirt to the fan during “the test match”, which could refer to the Test series that Australia will be hosting against South Africa next month. Thursday's ODI against England was Australia's first under the captaincy of fast bowler Pat Cummins, who has taken over as the team's 50-over captain after the retirement of Aaron Finch. Australia beat the reigning ODI and T20I world champions by six wickets.

