'I'll take that!': Kane Williamson's quick reflexes on display in hilarious moment with Hardik Pandya - Watch

India's white-ball tour of New Zealand starts on Friday. The two captains, Kane Williamson for the hosts and Hardik Pandya for the visitors, got themselves clicked with the trophy for the T20I series and interacted with the media in Wellington ahead of the first match, which will be hosted in the city, on Wednesday.

A hilarious moment ensued during the captains' photo shoot with the trophy, a video of which New Zealand Cricket later tweeted. In the video, Pandya can be seen adjusting his shirt with Williamson standing beside with the trophy on a stand just in front of them. The heavy gusts from at the harbour suddenly began to blow the podium over and the two players stopped it from falling over.

Only that while Pandya caught the stand, Williamson grabbed the trophy. He saw the funny side of the moment and said, "I'll have that!" before mockingly walking away with the trophy. India will be touring New Zealand for a white-ball series comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs after the World T20 in Australia. The series will be held between November 18 to 30 and New Zealand will return to India for a white-ball series in January next year.

After the first match in Wellington, the tour moves to Mount Maunganui for the second T20I on November 20. The final match of the series will be hosted in Napier on November 22. This will be followed by the three-match ODI series that starts in Auckland on November 25. The second ODI will then take place in Hamilton on November 27 after which the third ODI will be played in Christchurch on November 30.

The series is both teams' first assignments since the end of the T20 World Cup. Both sides had been knocked out in the semi-finals. While New Zealand lost by seven wickets to Pakistan, India were given a 10-wicket hiding by eventual champions England.

