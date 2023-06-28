'I'm all for ego but...': Wasim Akram fumes at 'unnecessary' World Cup 2023 schedule talk, asks PCB to 'move on'

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram brushed aside the talks about Pakistan's apprehension in travelling to India for ICC World Cup 2023. PCB did not want to play India in Ahmedabad and Afghanistan on a spin-friendly track in Chennai and also wanted to avoid facing Australia in Bengaluru. However, when the World Cup 2023 schedule was announced by ICC on Tuesday, it was confirmed that Pakistan will face India in Ahmedabad on October 15 and take on Australia (October 20) in Bengaluru and Afghanistan (October 23) in Chennai.

Wasim Akram wants PCB to 'move on' from the schedule talk

Soon after the announcement, the PCB made it clear that its participation in the ODI World Cup will be subject to government clearance. "Our participation in the World Cup and us playing in Ahmedabad on October 15 or in Mumbai if we qualify for semi-finals will all be dependent on government clearance," said a PCB official.

ICC, however, made it clear that Pakistan have a participation "agreement" with ICC and hence cricket's parent body expects them to be a part of the World Cup without a doubt.

Reacting to the noise, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram said the players of Pakistan won't have any problem playing anywhere. They will follow the schedule instead of paying heed to "unnecessary" talk.

"There's no issue at all. You have to play wherever the match is, end of discussion. This is unnecessary. Ask the Pakistan players, they don't care whether it's Ahmedabad or anywhere else. They will play according to the schedule," Akram told reports in Pakistan.

Pakistan's all-time highest wicket-taker also asked about the claims made by PCB officials about boycotting the World Cup since India won't be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup - they will play their matches in Sri Lanka.

"I'm all for ego. If you have an understanding of the situation then speak on the matter, by all means, but also learn to move on. There is no point in saying 'we will do this if that doesn't happen'. Try to judge whether you can back your claims and only then make those claims. We are all patriotic but at the end of the day, this is just a game," he added.

Pakistan can make it to the semi-finals: Akram

Earlier, in an interview with ICC, Akram explained why he believes Pakistan will qualify for the semi-finals.

"We have a good side...a very good one-day side and are led by one of the modern-day greats in Babar Azam," Wasim told the ICC. "As long as they are fit and as long as they play according to the plan, they will have a chance of doing well in that World Cup because it is played in our type of conditions in India on the sub-continent."

Wasim is a massive fan of Babar and would not be surprised to see the inspirational Pakistan skipper raise his game even further during the World Cup.

"I think he can (get better) as he is the best player we have," Wasim noted.

"The whole country follows him, everything he does. He gets people into the stadium and it doesn't matter whether it is T20, one-dayers or Test cricket and, in my opinion, he has the most beautiful cover drive in the world."

