ICC World Cup 2023 schedule announcement live updates: Final likely in Ahmedabad; semis in Mumbai, Kolkata

ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Exactly 100 days before the start of the tournament, ICC will announce the schedule of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule on June 27 (today). The ODI World Cup 2023 will be played in India from October 5 to November 19. Ahmedabad is likely to host the final while the semi-finals may be played in Mumbai and Kolkata. All eyes will also be on the big-ticket India vs Pakistan group-stage match.

ICC World Cup 2023 schedule announcement live updates(ICC)