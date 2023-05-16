‘I’m in Gujarat… won't get what I want to eat but…': Shami's cheeky reply to Shastri's ‘secret behind success’ query

Continuing their dominant run in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans on Monday became the first side to qualify for the play-offs. The team secured the berth after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs in a contest, which saw quite a few individual performances from both sides.

Mohammad Shami celebrates after picking a wicket in IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad(Gujarat Titans Twitter)

Shubman Gill first rose to the occasion by smashing a scintillating ton but it felt like his efforts would not be enough as Bhuvneshwar Kumar completed a five-wicket haul to keep things under control.

Gill along with Sai Sudharsan added 147 runs for the second wicket and with the depth available in Gujarat batting 220 at one stage looked inevitable. However, a good comeback by SRH at the closing stages of the SRH innings restricted them at 188/9, with Bhuvneshwar's final over resulting in four wickets and just two runs.

SRH, who were in a do-or-die situation, got off to a dreadful start as their top-order was rocked by Mohammed Shami. Spearheading Gujarat's attack, Shami injected three blows in the powerplay as SRH were reduced to 29/4 in 4.2 overs.

Shami then went to add one wicket to his tally as he got rid of dangerous Henrich Klaasen for 64(44) in the 17th over as SRH could only muster 154/9 in 20 overs.

Shami's efforts also saw him reclaim the Purple Cap as he now has 23 scalps from 13 matches under his name. He is followed by his teammate Rashid Khan, who also has the exact number of scalps from 13 outings, but Shami boasts of a slightly healthier economy.

In the post-match presentation, when asked by Ravi Shastri, former India coach and a member of the IPL commentary panel, to reveal the “secret behind his IPL 2023 success”, the pacer had a smashing but hilarious response.

Shami's response came when Shastri jokingly enquired the pacer about his food intake, given the show he has been putting on for his side and fans.

Shami took the joke in good spirits and responded: “Gujarat mein huu, mera khana nahi milega na.” (I'm in Gujarat, I won't get the food I like)

Ensuring he didn't hurt any sentiments of the home fans, he then added: “Lekin Gujrati food enjoy kar raha huu.” (However, I'm enjoying Gujrati cuisine)

Meanwhile SRH's defeat also make them the second franchise to be eliminated from the play-offs race after Delhi Capitals.

