Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'I’m not an Impact Player': MS Dhoni explains why he disagreed with key IPL rule, ‘Wasn’t really needed at that time’

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 26, 2025 06:15 AM IST

MS Dhoni said that he felt the Impact Player rule wasn't really required in the IPL when it was implemented. 

The impact player rule's strange effect on the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been such that there have been as many open calls for it to be removed as there have been acknowledgements of the fact that it has led to many more high-scoring games in the league. Probably the most prominent name to not agree with it fully was Chennai Super Kings icon MS Dhoni. Now, Dhoni has explained why he felt the rule was unrequired when it was implemented.

share
MS Dhoni had maintained a strike rate of 220.54 in the 2024 season. (PTI)
MS Dhoni had maintained a strike rate of 220.54 in the 2024 season. (PTI)

“When this rule was implemented, I felt it wasn’t really needed at that time. In a way, it helps me, but at the same time, it doesn’t. I still do my wicketkeeping, so I’m not an impact player. I have to be involved in the game,” Dhoni told JioStar.

Virat Kohli had said last season that while he agrees that it is more entertaining for the crowds to see the big scores, he prefers for there to be more balance between bat and ball. Kohli also said that his unusually high strike rate last season was a direct result of the rule, with the top-order batters getting more freedom to go for big shots due to the presence of an extra batter.

Dhoni, however, said that he disagrees with the notion that scores have gone up because of the rule. “A lot of people say the rule has led to more high-scoring games. I believe it’s more due to the conditions and the comfort level of players. The number of runs being scored isn’t just because of an extra batsman," said Dhoni.

"It’s about the mindset—teams now have the comfort of an extra batter, so they play more aggressively. It’s not that all four or five extra batters are being used—it’s just the confidence of having them. This is how T20 cricket has evolved.”

copy
Share Via
Share this article
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with GT vs PBKS Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with GT vs PBKS Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On