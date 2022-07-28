‘I’m not criticising IPL but why don't Indian players play in BBL? I've never got an open answer': Adam Gilchrist

A day after expressing concerns over IPL franchises' growing interest in buying teams in multiple leagues outside India, legendary Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist said he is not against the cash-riched Indian T20 league but he found it astonishing that Indian players are not allowed to ply their trade in different leagues across the globe.

"It will be wonderful (if the Indian players are allowed to play in overseas T20 leagues), I personally feel that it won't diminish the IPL, it will only grow them as a brand. If they (Indian players) can play in Australia or South Africa," Gilchrist told reporters. "But the challenge is we are all playing our domestic seasons at the same time, so that is a hard thing, isn’t it?" he added.

Multiple IPL franchises have started to spread their wings outside India. Some of them have bought teams in the Caribbean Premier League and also in the upcoming South Africa T20 league and the UAE T20 league. Gilchrist had termed his a "dangerous" trend.

The three-time World Cup winner, who has represented teams like Deccan Chargers and Kings XI Punjab in the IPL, maintained he was not against the world's most popular T20 league but he was yet to find a reaon behind Indian players' absence from BBL or other leagues in the world.

"I'm not criticising the IPL, but why won’t Indian players come and play in the Big Bash league? I’ve never had an open and honest answer: Why are some leagues accessing every player in the world? No Indian player plays in any other T20 league. I am not saying in a provocative sense, but is that a fair question?" he asked.

"I really want to highlight (that the) six seasons (I played in the IPL) I loved it. It was a great experience. It is the premier T20 competition in the world, but it is important to allow other boards and countries to prosper as well," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

