‘I'm playing Umran Malik against England. Chuck him at deep end': Kevin Pietersen wants youngster's India Test debut

The voices for Umran Malik's inclusion in the Indian side are growing with each passing day. Former England captain Kevin Pietersen was the latest to join the chorus. The former right-handed batter wanted Malik to be fast-tracked into the Indian Test side for the England tour later this year. India are slated to tour England for three ODIs as many T20Is and one Test, which will be considered the fifth Test match of last year's series. The last Test match was cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns with leading the series 2-1.

“I think so [on playing Umran]. I’m playing him. I’m gonna be calling that Test match, and he better be playing,” Pietersen said on Star Sports after Malik picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in IPL against the Gujarat Titans.

Reacting on the same, legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said it might be difficult for Malik to walk into the India Test XI with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj still there but the right-arm pacer should be kept in the squad.

“He might not play in the XI,” Gavaskar said, “because India have got [Mohammed] Shami, they’ve got [Jasprit] Bumrah, and they’ve got Mohammad Siraj also, and there’s Umesh Yadav. But just travelling with this group, sharing the dressing room with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli. Just look what is going to happen to him. So, yeah take him.”

Malik, who clocks 150 km/h quite regularly in the IPL, returned with figures of 5 for 25. He dismissed Wriddhiman Saha with a yorker that was clocked at 153 km/h.

During commentary in that match, Pietersen said Malik should be 'thrown at the deep end early on in his career.

"Chuck him at the deep end. Chuck him in now. You can see he loves this. This is a huge, top of the table clash. He’s getting big wickets and he’s getting them out well. He has control, look at these yorkers he’s bowling.

“Just have a look at some of the great sides, some of the great Australian sides that we’ve played against, [they had] the Brett Lees, the Mitchell Johnsons. This guy is a Test bowler, no one likes to face this [pace].

“Look at those figures, 5-25, the best figures in this year’s IPL. You can bowl him for an over, bowl him for two overs, bowl him for three overs. Let him run in, bowl around him. Build your fast-bowling around him,” Pietersen added.

