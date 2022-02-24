'It was just a 5-minute phone call': Anderson fears 'end' of career after being dropped; I was "shocked, disappointed"

England's veteran bowler James Anderson has finally broken his silence after being dropped for the West Indies series. Anderson, along with fellow pace partner Stuart Broad, was dropped from the series, and the 39-year-old hopes that it is not the “end” of his international career.

The veteran seamer, who has 640 Test wickets to his name has said that he is hoping to win back his place in the Test squad.

"I'm praying this isn't the end. I've got one more go at digging deep. I've got a lot left to offer - I've still got the hunger and passion to play. It was a shock and a disappointment to get that call but having processed it, it's important I try to focus on the stuff I can control and that's showing people what I can do with the ball in my hand," Anderson said on the Tailenders Podcast, as reported by ICC.

“There is likely to be a new director of cricket and new head coach so I just hope that whatever decision is made, it is talked about in the way that it should be. Another frustration for me is that it was just a five-minute phone call – it doesn’t really clear much up for you," Anderson further said, as quoted by the Guardian.

Earlier on Thursday, England captain Joe Root insisted that both pacers are “obviously disappointed” but assured that it is not the “end for them.”

“I’ve spoken to Stuart and Jimmy and they’re obviously disappointed, angry, and Stuart in particular has voiced that quite publicly. And you’d expect that. I’ve got a huge amount of respect for both of them. At no point – it’s been made very clear – no one is saying this is the end for them,” Root said, as quoted by the Guardian.

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has also said that he is puzzled with Anderson and Stuart Broad's omission from the England Test squad.

"I can see why English cricket and selectors were a little bit frustrated they weren't able to have the same impact from a bowling perspective as the Australians did during the recent Ashes series," Watson said on the ICC Review show.

"But are the next breed of English bowlers coming through better than Broad and Anderson right now? In my eyes, no. So, I would have been picking them for the West Indies," he added.