'I'm surprised. Almost shocked': Laxman highlights India star's major chink in armour; shoots warning ahead of SA tour

Team India seem to be cruising towards a big victory in the second and final Test of the series against New Zealand in Mumbai. After bowling the Kiwis out on merely 62, the Indian batters made a strong start with Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara stitching a century stand. Shubman Gill didn't open for India on Day 2 due to a niggle, but returned to bat at number three.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian youngster was targetted with short-ball barrage from around-the-wicket from New Zealand pacers Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee, and Gill faced some difficulty in seeing off the deliveries.

Former Indian batter VVS Laxman expressed his shock at Gill's struggles against the short-pitched balls, adding that he can take a leaf out of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli's book in playing the short balls.

“It was good to see him get behind the line, which I didn't see with Shubman Gill. I was surprised – actually shocked – at the way he was withdrawing and trying to play everything short. You can't do that in Test cricket,” Laxman said on Star Sports.

The former Indian batter further said that Gill needs to work on tackling the issue and India's head coach Rahul Dravid might have a word with the youngster on the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“You will be found out very quickly. The information passes very quickly in international cricket. What I liked the most about Cheteshwar Pujara is that he was getting behind the line, just like Virat Kohli was showing. That's very very important,” said Laxman.

“It will be a real test for Shubman Gill, because Jamieson and Southee both will come and attack his body from around the wicket. I hope Rahul Dravid will have a word with him because you're required to come behind the line.”