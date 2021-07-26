‘Truly touched by your gesture’: Chamika Karunaratne ‘honoured’ to receive a bat from ‘role model’ Hardik Pandya: WATCH

Sri Lanka all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne made his T20I debut on Sunday in the series opener against India in Colombo. He was inducted into the side following some impressive performances in the ODIs as coach Mickey Arthur called him the ‘find of the series’. However, his career in the shortest format of the game didn't begin

Chamika Karunaratne got the prized wicket of India captain Shikhar Dhawan, who missed out on his half-century by just 4 runs. With the bat, the allrounder could score only three before getting clean bowled by India vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Sri Lanka lost the opening fixture by 38 runs but Karunaratne had a moment to cherish. He received a bat from India all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The former took to Instagram and shared a video where he could be seen receiving the bat from his ‘role model’.

ALSO READ | India Predicted XI for 2nd T20I vs Sri Lanka: Question looms over Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav’s availability

“Absolutely honoured to have received a bat from my role model @hardikpandya93 , on my T20 debut. You are an amazing human being and I am truly touched by your thoughtful gesture. I’ll never forget this day. May God bless you always!” Karunaratne wrote on Instagram.

Earlier on Sunday, Team India showcased a clinical performance to defeat Sri Lanka by 38 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Suryakumar Yadav scored a 34-ball fifty as Shikhar Dhawan & Co. set a challenging 166-run target for the hosts.

In reply, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 126 in 18.3 overs; credit to some excellent from Bhuvneshwar and Deepak Chahar bowling in the death overs.

India and Sri Lanka will square off against each other in the second game of the series on Tuesday in Colombo.