Imad Wasim, Pakistan all-rounder, announces international retirement

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim on Friday announced his retirement from international cricket. Wasim took to his official social media profiles to confirm his retirement, effective immediately; the all-rounder represented Pakistan in 55 ODIs and 66 T20Is, and last represented the side in April 2023 during a T20I against New Zealand.

Imad Wasim during 2019 World Cup(X)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"In recent days I have been doing a lot of thinking about my international career and I have come to the conclusion that now is the right time for me to announce my retirement from international cricket," Imad wrote on X. “I would like to thank the PCB for all their support over the years - it has truly been an honour to represent Pakistan,” Wasim wrote in a statement announcing his retirement.

"Each of my 121 appearances across the ODI and T20I formats was a dream come true. It's an exciting time for Pakistan cricket going forwards with new coaches and leadership incoming. I wish all involved every success and I look forward to watching the team excel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Thank you to the Pakistan fans for always supporting me with such passion. A final thank you to my family and friends who have been so important in helping me achieve at the highest level. I now look forward to focussing on the next stage of my playing career away from the international stage.”

Imad was a member of the Pakistan side that lifted the Champions Trophy in 2017, where it defeated India in the final. He played in the final as well, scoring an unbeaten 25 off 21 balls in an important cameo towards the end of the side's innings.

The all-rounder further took part in the 2019 World Cup as well, and also represented Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 34-year-old all-rounder scored 986 runs for the side in 40 ODI innings with an average of 42.87, while taking 44 wickets in the format. In T20Is, Imad smashed 486 runs in 44 innings, while picking 65 wickets.

Imad lost his place in the ODI side in 2020, with his appearance against Zimbabwe in a bilateral series being his last in the format. In T20Is, Imad had been a regular until his retirement, taking part in 8 matches for Pakistan this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON