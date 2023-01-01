'Imagine Ganguly doing this': Fans go berserk, ask Najam Sethi 'how old are you?' after 'embarrassing' comparison tweet

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) saw a major change in administration in December 2022 when Najam Sethi took over as chairman of the managing committee, replacing Ramiz Raja. In addition, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi was picked as interim chief selector with fellow ex-cricketers Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum joining him in the panel. The changes took place after Pakistan faced a 0-3 clean sweep defeat in the Test series against Pakistan at home.

Since taking over as chairman, Najam Sethi has been significantly vocal in his criticism of the previous management headed by Ramiz Raja. Conversely, Ramiz also went public on multiple local television news channels about his “unfair” sacking as chairman.

On Saturday night, however, Najam Sethi posted an unusual infographic on his official Twitter profile that detailed on the developments took place under his previous stint, and compared them with the work done by two former PCB chairmen – Ramiz and Ehsan Mani. The infographic largely criticised the duo for its apparent failures.

Take a look:

Soon after this unusual graphic was posted, the fans – who were clearly amused by its content – trolled Najam Sethi.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board had threatened to take legal action against Ramiz Raja after a war of words broke out between the Board's new management committee and the former chairman following his unceremonious exit.

Last Thursday, Raja was removed as PCB chairman by the country's government, which appointed a 14-member committee, headed by Najam Sethi, to run the affairs of the game for the next four months.

Following his sacking, Raja alleged that he was not allowed to even take his belongings from the board office after the government suspended the constitution. "Najam Sethi tweets at 2 in the night that Ramiz Raja is out. Is this respect for a former captain? I was not even allowed to go to the office and collect my belongings," Ramiz said on Monday on his YouTube channel.

