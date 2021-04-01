'In 10 years' time, every one going to play like Pant, Pandya': Gough says India youngsters showing future of batting

Watching the tremendous exploits of Indian youngsters during the recently-concluded series against England, former fast bowler Darren Gough believes the current crop of India's players have set the blueprint as to how batting will evolve in the next decade. Gough's comments come after Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya blew away England with a 99-run partnership for the fifth wicket, after India were reduced to 157/4 in the third ODI against England on Sunday.

"In 10 years’ time, every player is going to play like that – Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya. So you better get used to it. That’s how everyone is going to play. You’ve seen the players – your Smith, Williamson, Root, who played according to the situation in certain extend… build an innings and expand right at the end with their strike rate," Gough said on talkSPORT.

"But the future is already here – Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer… all these guys, that’s the way everyone is going to play in 15 years’ time. Some fantastic batting."

What impressed fans and cricket pundits alike was the approach Pant and Pandya took as four wickets had fallen for 56 runs. Instead of playing cautiously and building the innings, Pant and Pandya launched a counter-attack of England and blasted 99 runs in the next 11 overs. Gough reckons this practice is the future of cricket, and is confident of several teams around the world to emulate this approach in the time to come.

"India were disappointed when they went off with that score (329). That partnership between Pant and Pandya was so crucial for India, but the way they kept going was incredible. There were no nerves," Gough added.

"Pant was still trying to sweep doing the 'Dil Scoop' over his head, or stepping across the stumps and flicking over square leg, Hardik Pandya hitting sixes galore… I mean, Pandya just stands still, strong base and backs himself to clear the future. The future… right there."