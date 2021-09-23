In 7 years as captain, he was the only player I planned against: Gambhir names MI batsman who has given KKR 'nightmares'

As Kolkata Knight Riders take on their toughest IPL rivals in Mumbai Indians on Thursday, Gautam Gambhir has singled out one player whom he, during his tenure as captain, specifically planned again. Gambhir revealed that in his seven-year-reign as captain of Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, there was only one player he played special attention to.

The cricketer Gambhir is talking about is not Virat Kohli. It wasn't Chris Gayle. It wasn't Brendon McCullum or MS Dhoni or AB de Villiers. The man Gambhir is referring to is MI captain Rohit Sharma. Gambhir's statement comes on the back of Rohit's phenomenal record against the two-time IPL champions. Gambhir feels, and rightly so, that Rohit is one batsman who has always given KKR a tough time and spoke how well the opening batsman can attack oppositions effortlessly.

"If you see Rohit Sharma, he has gotten heaps of runs against KKR. I have made it very clear as well that in my seven years of captaincy, I never planned against anyone – whether it was Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle or AB de Villiers. All I had to plan in those seven years was against Rohit Sharma," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

Rohit’s top two scores in the IPL have come against KKR. Also, Rohit’s tally of 982 runs against KKR is the most by any individual player against a particular opposition in the IPL, which he has notched up at a healthy average of 46.8.

"I knew that he plays spin very well, he plays fast bowling really well and he can attack and dominate whenever he wants irrespective of what the conditions are. He has given us a lot of nightmares."

Rohit, who missed the first game of the UAE leg against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday due to an injury, returns to take charge of the team against KKR.