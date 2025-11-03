In India’s moment of glory, a personal triumph for Amol Muzumdar

Mumbai: Harmanpreet Kaur touching Amol Muzumdar’s feet after the World Cup victory on Sunday night was a deeply Indian gesture that spoke of respect and reverence for the teacher. It also showed how the women’s team finally had a head coach who had secured admiration, inspired faith and won them over after so many others who could not. Amol Muzumdar. (Raju Shinde/HT)

It’s only been a decade or so since Indian women’s cricket has truly embraced the professional path. There is, therefore, still greater value in securing services of coaches who have gone through the competitive grind of the more established men’s cricket framework. Muzumdar has come through the ranks of the coaching circuit in the National Cricket Academy, assisted Shane Warne at Rajasthan Royals and is well versed with modern white-ball coaching philosophies.

As a player, he brushed shoulders with the biggest names in Indian cricket while leading Mumbai in domestic cricket. Belonging to the same generation as Sachin Tendulkar and other famous alumni of Shardashram Vidyamandir, Muzumdar had several peak seasons in Ranji Trophy but couldn’t make the international grade.

In what appears like a classic case of one door closing, only for another to open, Muzumdar may have nursed a personal desire of building international champions, while he felt short.

The man, himself, played down story lines of his personal triumph. “Zyaada dramatic mat karo,” he told reporters in the wee hours of Monday.

“My playing days are long gone,” he said. It is what all good coaches do, they look past how they played when they coach. Rahul Dravid did the same. “What I did do is not hold back in sharing the experience I had.”

It wasn’t all smooth sailing, all the way through. Three consecutive losses during the league phase threatened to derail India’s World Cup campaign. The common theme causing the disturbance was an inability to close out matches - against South Africa, England and Australia - after being in winning positions. Of not being able to pace the run chase to perfection.

If Muzumdar could not help them cross this hurdle, the team would not have made credible progress. The head coach is known to have used some stern words in the dressing room after those losses. These are delicate moments in the making of a team when team bonding can take a hit.

“Everyone took it positively,” Harmanpreet said. By all accounts, things took a positive turn. The night when India crumbled in their run chase against England and lost by 4 runs, changed everything, according to the captain. The team realised they had to do more to strengthen their resolve. Those who did not fully believe in visualisation and meditation, turned believers.

Tactically, things fell in place. Not always did India make the obvious choices, though. Like picking Pratika Rawal over Shafali Verma. “Pratika Rawal has been phenomenal. 1,000 runs in 23 games is a record. So, ever since she has been in international cricket, she has been superb. The unfortunate incident happened, and then Shafali, being Shafali, you know, what a knock it was. It was just magical in the finals,” the coach said.

Jemimah Rodrigues’s elevation at No.3 came after a churn where the Mumbai batter was dropped against England and she batted in the middle-order for most of the tournament. It was a position she was being prepped for, for over a year. Mazumdar made it clear, the players knew beforehand that one of the specialist batters would have to sit out, when they wanted to have the sixth bowling option. Credit to Jemimah to have shaped an redemptive personal arc, and Mazumdar to have thought on the feet to alter strategy.

“Look, I mean, the two years have been incredible with this team. The fact that the team is together all the time. I mean, we always back each other. It’s been fantastic to work with such a talented group of players,” Mazumdar said.

The night was still young, the celebratory mood was only picking up speed. Harmanpreet’s team had brought to life a winning team song that had been held back for four years. “After Harman’s catch (that won the match), I don’t know what happened. The next five minutes were a blur. In the dugout, I was looking up. I didn’t know what happened. Everybody was hugging. You have worked. I mean, it is an emotional moment for everyone,” the coach said. “It’s a watershed moment in Indian cricket. Not just women’s cricket.”