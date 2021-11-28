'In Indian conditions, you cannot solely depend on defense and fours, sixes': Ex-batter slams Rahane's poor technique

It is safe to say that stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane's spot is in heavy danger, if it already wasn't, following his poor show with the bat in the first India-New Zealand Test in Kanpur. He scored 35 and 4 in the two innings, respectively, to draw heavy criticism from both fans and experts. The latest to join the bandwagon is former batter VVS Laxman.

Rahane took 14 balls to get off the mark, with a boundary, and ended up staying in the middle for 15 balls in the second innings as he was trapped LBW by Ajaz Patel in the very next delivery. He was beaten while playing a front foot defense shot and while analysing his dismissal, Laxman pointed out a major flaw in his technique.

While speaking on a Star Sports show on Sunday, former right-hander Laxman spoke about his problem in great detail.

"Absolutely, he is not decisive (while deciding whether to play on the front foot or the back foot). If your feet stay rooted to the ground, then you are forced to play from the crease. Just take a look at the way Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed today.

"The main problem with Ajinkya Rahane is the initial step, something we also call the "baby step". If the baby step falls onto the toe or the heel, then your leg gets stuck. From that position, you cannot move at all. That is why Rahane often plays a full delivery on the back foot," elaborated Laxman.

He further added:

“Another issue is that you cannot rotate the strike. If your strike rotation is poor, you are forced to play the big shots. In Indian conditions against spinners, you cannot solely depend on defense and fours and sixes. Strike rotation is important.”

India found themselves in deep trouble by lunch on Day 4, as they reached 84/5 with a lead of 133 runs.

