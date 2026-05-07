In IPL’s season of batting chaos, Pat Cummins beats Priyansh Arya with a bluff worthy of a chess master

The Impact Player rule has triggered a surge in scoring rates since its introduction in 2023. Yet IPL 2026 has unleashed a batting revolution unlike anything seen before. “This isn’t evolution. It’s explosion. Everything is peaking at once and we can truly say IPL is IPLing,” read a viral Star Sports post last week — a line that perfectly captures the madness of this season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins, left, celebrates with a teammate after taking the wicket of Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya during an IPL 2026 match (PTI)

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The tournament has already produced 30 totals of 200 or more, just 22 short of last season’s overall tally. That number is almost certain to be surpassed, with IPL 2026 currently witnessing a 200-plus score every 1.6 innings — nearly an innings quicker than last year’s rate.

The Priyansh Aryas and Vaibhav Sooryavanshis have become the face of this ultra-aggressive batting era, where bowling plans are routinely dismantled and bowlers are increasingly reduced to damage-control roles. The two youngsters, in particular, have redefined powerplay batting with fearless strokeplay, both striking at above 240 in the phase. Arya, in fact, entered Wednesday’s clash as the most destructive powerplay batter this season, scoring at nearly 250 against the new ball.

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{{^usCountry}} Which made Pat Cummins’ opening-over dismissal of the PBKS opener at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium all the more significant. How Cummins bluffed Arya {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Which made Pat Cummins’ opening-over dismissal of the PBKS opener at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium all the more significant. How Cummins bluffed Arya {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Before Wednesday, Cummins had bowled 258 deliveries in the powerplay since 2023. Against left-handers, his preferred method has largely been hard lengths attacking the stumps — a lower-risk option that produces fewer boundaries and more dot balls, even if it has not yielded many wickets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before Wednesday, Cummins had bowled 258 deliveries in the powerplay since 2023. Against left-handers, his preferred method has largely been hard lengths attacking the stumps — a lower-risk option that produces fewer boundaries and more dot balls, even if it has not yielded many wickets. {{/usCountry}}

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The surprise, therefore, was not just that Cummins dismissed Arya for one, but the manner in which he did it.

SRH assistant coach James Franklin later described the ploy as “a little bit pre-planned.”

“Not much has worked in the powerplay for any team, really, so we tried to be a bit more proactive today,” Cummins said after the match. “Had our plans, but didn’t have many other options, so I thought I’d try a bouncer, and fortunately it came off tonight.”

The setup began on the fifth ball of the over. With third man and deep square leg in place, Cummins fired a proper short ball at 147 kph. Then came the bluff.

Before the final delivery, Cummins pushed mid-on back while bringing third man inside the circle — a field adjustment that suggested a fuller ball was coming next. Instead, he rolled his fingers over another short delivery, this one slower at 130 kph and angled wider outside off. It was a calculated gamble.

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On another night, Arya could easily have pulled it for six or top-edged it over the keeper. But the field change planted doubt for a split second — enough to disrupt Arya’s timing.

The left-hander rushed into the hook, failed to middle it, and picked out Eshan Malinga at deep square leg.

Was it a conscious bluff? Cummins smiled when asked after the match.

“Yeah, I tried to move the field, pretend a bit more was happening than there actually was.”

The tactic may have appeared subtle, but its impact was enormous. Arya’s early wicket allowed SRH to achieve what no other side had managed this season — defend a total against PBKS, the same batting unit that had chased down 265 just weeks earlier.

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Cummins finished with figures of 2 for 34 and was named Player of the Match, but his biggest contribution may well have been six deliveries of calculated deception at the very start of the night.

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