'In next 10 years, he will be…': Ex-India star's huge Rishabh Pant prediction

Rishbah Pant has emerged as a superstar for Team India in Test cricket. He has also shown his class in ODIs with a match-winning hundred in England. But the left-handed batter has failed to replicate his world-class performances in the shortest format of the game. In 64 T20I matches, he has scored 970 runs at an average of 23.1, which is below-par going by his standards and reputation. The 25-year old's strike rate in T20Is is 127.3 while he strikes at 147.97 when playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik was preferred over him by the team management in the T20 World Cup. Pant did get to play two matches including the semi-final against England, but the southpaw failed to make his mark in the tournament. He scored nine runs in two matches. Some cricket experts point towards the pressure of playing for Team India in T20Is which might be the reason for Pant's surprising stats as a batter.

However, former India batter Robin Uthappa believes that a promotion in batting order would do him a world of good and bring out the best out of him for the Men in Blue.

"Rishabh Pant should open the innings in the New Zealand series, he should definitely play at the top of the order. I think in T20 cricket, that's where he has been at his best and that is where he will thrive going forward as well," Uthappa was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

Uthappa further backed Pant to emerge as a big player in T20I cricket over the course of next few years.

"He is a match-winner, a game-changer, and he can easily win matches for India single-handedly with his batting. I think he will be a huge player in T20 cricket over the course of the next 10 years," Uthappa said.

Pant is currently in the T20I and ODI squad for India's tour of New Zealand. He has been made the vice-captain in white ball cricket for the tour.

