In Pakistan, 'bullets are shot at team bus’: Afridi viciously trolled for ‘stones were pelted…in Bangalore’ remark

Weeks after the official schedule for the upcoming World Cup was released by ICC, there have been intense suspense over the marquee India vs Pakistan clash, which is scheduled to be played on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Pakistan team is yet to receive a green signal from the government, as the Prime Minister of the country has formed a high-level committee, who will now decide the fate on the team's participation at the showpiece event.

Following the setup, Ehsaan Mazari, the minister in-charge of sports in Pakistan, also a member of the committee, have put strong demands for the country's participation. Talking to media he also demanded the Pakistan matches to be shifted to a neutral venue, and the same was reported to be on the agenda at the ICC meetings in Durban this week, which was attended by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) acting chairman Zaka Ashraf.

However, the ex-cricketers feel the team should travel to India, also win the World Cup as the conditions are almost similar to Pakistan.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi echoed similar views while talking to media at a function. He spoke about his playing days, highlighting how spectators too created pressure on them. While discussing the same he also revealed an incident when stones were pelted at the Pakistan team bus after they won a Test in Bangalore (now Bengaluru). "We used to hit six and fours and no one used to clap for us. If Abdul Razzaq remembers, when we won the Test match in Bangalore, stones were pelted on our bus. Pressure is always there and you should enjoy that pressure.

"People are saying that Pakistan should not go to India. I am totally against it, I think we should go there and win the match," said Afridi.

The video has gone viral on social media and it created quite a stir among the Indian fans, who showed no mercy in trolling the former Pakistan player. Many took a dig at him over the Sri Lankan team bus being attacked by terrorists in Lahore back in 2009.

Several cricketers and coaching staff were injured during the attack and international cricket only returned to the country after a gap of six years, when Zimbabwe visited the country.

